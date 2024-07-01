Avian influenza spread: due to different approaches, the world is likely to miss changes - scientists
Researchers on the spread of avian influenza are increasingly concerned about gaps in epidemiological surveillance.
The scientific world is concerned that gaps in surveillance could keep health agencies several steps behind the new bird flu pandemic. I write UNN with reference to Reuters.
Scientists tracking a new subtype of H5N1 avian influenza in migratory birds are increasingly concerned that gaps in surveillance could leave them several steps behind the new pandemic.
Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo, director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told Reuters that human surveillance is "very, very limited." It should be understood that the current spread of the virus - cited as an example of spread among 129 dairy herds in 12 US states - indicates changes that could bring avian influenza closer to human transmission, as infections have already been detected in other mammals, from alpacas to domestic cats.
Several experts said that the different approaches of animal and human health agencies could prevent a faster response.
If you were to design a system from scratch, you would have one agency. This is not the only example where we have problems with the environment or animals that cause human problems
The World Health Organization states that the risk of H5N1 to humans is low, as there is no evidence of human-to-human transmission.
Mechanisms are in place to launch larger-scale production of tests, treatments and vaccines if necessary, Wenqing Zhang, head of the UN agency's influenza division, warned.
However, other experts argue that there is enough concern that we should prepare for the potential spread of the infection among people.
A spokesperson for the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) said that the agency is working "around the clock" with partners as part of a "nationwide response." He assures that "America's food supply remains safe, sick cows usually recover in a few weeks, and the risk to human health remains low.
The CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention - ed.) statement reads as follows: "The U.S. Department of Agriculture, as well as state and local health departments across the country, have been preparing for the emergence of a new influenza virus for nearly 2 decades and are constantly monitoring even the slightest changes in the virus," the Center informs.
In Mexico, a 59-year-old man died after contracting avian influenza type (A(H5N2). According to the World Health Organization, this is the world's first laboratory-confirmed case of human infection with the type A influenza virus.