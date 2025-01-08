ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 145343 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 126204 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 133883 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 133380 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 169925 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110416 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 163244 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104427 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113941 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 92617 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 129312 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM • 127983 views

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 127983 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding
06:08 PM • 90970 views

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 90970 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"
06:35 PM • 100883 views

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 100883 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 145343 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 145343 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 169925 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 169925 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 163244 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 191021 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 180262 views

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 180262 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM • 127983 views

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 127983 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 129312 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142531 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM • 134190 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134190 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151399 views
Austria will get an interim chancellor before the possible arrival of the far right
Kyiv  •  UNN
 • 20405 views

Austria will get an interim chancellor before the possible arrival of the far right

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20405 views

Foreign Minister Schallenberg will become Austria's interim chancellor after Nehammer's resignation. The far-right FPÖ will begin negotiations to form a new government under the leadership of Herbert Kickl.

Austrian Foreign Minister Schallenberg will become the country's interim chancellor until the next government takes office. This was reported by Politico, according to UNN.

Details

Schallenberg from the center-right Austrian People's Party (ÖVP) will take over as chancellor on Friday after Karl Nehammer resigned due to the failure of coalition talks between Vienna's main parties. According to Politico, new talks, led by the far-right Freedom Party (FPÖ), are expected to begin in the coming days.

Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen will “entrust” Schallenberg with the post of prime minister, the presidential office told APA.

Schallenberg will also be the chancellor's foreign minister until the next government takes office.

The mainstream parties initially treated the FPÖ, which won the most seats in last September's elections, with a lukewarm attitude. But after talks between the main parties broke down last week, Van der Bellen on Monday tasked far-right leader Herbert Kickl with forming a new government.

If Kieckl, who is expected to get closer to the Kremlin and pursue tough policies in areas such as migration, successfully forms a government, he will become Austria's new chancellor and the country's first far-right leader since the end of World War II.

Austrian chancellor resigns after coalition talks fail04.01.25, 20:55 • 42436 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

News of the World
viennaVienna
alexander-van-der-bellenAlexander Van der Bellen
austriaAustria

