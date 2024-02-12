ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Austria is looking for ways to end the contract for Russian gas imports - Energy Minister

Austria is looking for ways to end the contract for Russian gas imports - Energy Minister

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26061 views

Austria is seeking to terminate a long-term contract to import Russian gas from Gazprom amid the country's high dependence on Russian energy imports following the invasion of Ukraine.

Faced with consistently high imports of Russian gas amid Russia's war against Ukraine, Austria is seeking to take more radical steps, including the termination of OMV's long-term contract to buy gas from Gazprom, Austrian Energy Minister Leonora Gevessler said on Monday, UNN reports citing Reuters.

Details

As the publication points out, having long sought to maintain close ties with Russia, Austria sought to end its decades-long dependence on affordable Russian gas shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, trying to find alternative suppliers.

While political leaders such as Energy Minister Leonora Gevessler of the Green Party repeat that Moscow is no longer a reliable partner, the partially state-owned oil company OMV is breaking new ground, making it clear that it will continue to buy gas from Gazprom under a contract that runs until 2040, the newspaper writes.

At a press conference convened the day before, Gevessler said that the Russian share of Austria's gas imports actually rose in December to a new record of 98% from 76% a month earlier, even if total imports were down slightly.

"The market and the energy companies that are part of it are not fulfilling their obligations to reduce dependence on Russian gas sufficiently," Gevessler said. - "The diversification of our gas imports is moving too slowly.

Gewessler said that her ministry has commissioned the economic think tank Wifo to prepare a study by the summer on the economic consequences of the contract termination and the dangers of continuing to depend on Russian gas.

"We have to prepare for the exit from OMV's long-term contracts," she said.

OMV did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Energy Ministry also planned to oblige companies selling gas in Austria to take concrete steps to reduce the share of Russian gas in their structure. According to her, it will consider the legal basis for such a requirement, which would require a two-thirds majority in parliament to become law.

Addendum

It is unclear to what extent the left-wing Greens' coalition partner, Chancellor Carl Neumann's conservative People's Party, was involved in the plans announced on Monday. Parliamentary elections will be held this fall, and the far-right Freedom Party is leading in polls, the newspaper said.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyNews of the World

Contact us about advertising