The Australian government will provide Ukraine with additional assistance in the amount of 31 million Australian dollars (about 20.5 million USD), including 20 million Australian dollars (more than 13 million USD). Ukraine's Energy Support Fund to help meet the country's energy and humanitarian needs, foreign minister Penny Wong said on Friday, UNN writes.

The government of (Australian Prime Minister) Anthony Albaniz will provide another 3 31 million to meet Ukraine's energy and humanitarian needs. this includes 2 20 million in the Energy Support Fund of Ukraine, which will allow efficient and efficient use of funds to provide heat and electricity Wong said in X.

Ukrainian ambassador to Australia Vasyl Miroshnichenko has already thanked for the new assistance.

"I am deeply grateful to the Government of Anthony Albeniz and Penny Wong in particular for this new package of timely assistance to ensure Ukraine's energy security and humanitarian needs," he said in X.

Zelensky discussed Ukraine's defense needs and Peace Summit with Australia's Prime Minister