Attempted to sell over 500 kg of explosives: a colonel and two servicemen detained in Ukraine

A colonel and two servicemen have been exposed and detained in Ukraine on suspicion of selling explosives and ammunition, UNN reports with reference to the Prosecutor General's Office.

Under the procedural guidance of prosecutors from the Prosecutor General's Office, a colonel and two servicemen were exposed and detained on suspicion of selling explosives and ammunition. - the message says.

According to law enforcement officers, the military tried to sell over 500 kg of plastic explosives, as well as 22 briquettes of plastic (over 11 kg), 7 grenades, and a detonating cord. The estimated value of the entire "batch" is 88 thousand US dollars.

Tortured people and stole property: a group of soldiers detained in Ternopil region - police

In addition, during searches, weapons and military-grade means of destruction were seized from the military: an automatic rifle, a submachine gun, over 2,000 rounds of ammunition, grenades of various types, grenade launcher rounds, and a container with a missile.

All three detainees were notified by prosecutors of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. Precautionary measures were chosen for them.

Pre-trial investigation and operational support are carried out by SBI employees.