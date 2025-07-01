Attack on Zaporizhzhia: fire broke out in the city
Kyiv • UNN
A fire broke out in one of Zaporizhzhia's districts after a Russian attack; emergency services are working on the scene. Information on possible casualties is currently being clarified.
Due to a Russian attack, a fire broke out in one of the districts of Zaporizhzhia. This was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Ivan Fedorov, informs UNN.
Details
According to him, emergency services are working at the scene.
Information about casualties is being clarified
Earlier, he reported explosions in the Zaporizhzhia region and the threat of high-speed missile strikes on the region.
"Our air defense is working. Stay in safe places until the all-clear," warned the head of the OVA.
Recall
Previously, a 70-year-old woman died as a result of an enemy attack on Vasylivka district of Zaporizhzhia region. In total, the occupiers launched 375 strikes on 10 settlements in the region.
A military responded if the enemy is indeed advancing in Zaporizhzhia30.06.25, 10:21 • 61168 views