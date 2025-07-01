Attack on Zaporizhzhia: fire broke out in the city

Due to a Russian attack, a fire broke out in one of the districts of Zaporizhzhia. This was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Ivan Fedorov, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, emergency services are working at the scene.

Information about casualties is being clarified - wrote Fedorov.

Earlier, he reported explosions in the Zaporizhzhia region and the threat of high-speed missile strikes on the region.

"Our air defense is working. Stay in safe places until the all-clear," warned the head of the OVA.

Recall

Previously, a 70-year-old woman died as a result of an enemy attack on Vasylivka district of Zaporizhzhia region. In total, the occupiers launched 375 strikes on 10 settlements in the region.

