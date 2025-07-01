Attack on Zaporizhzhia: fire broke out in the city

$41.640.06
48.780.14
ukenru
IMF approves 8th EFF program review, Ukraine to soon receive $500 million - Shmyhal
07:06 PM • 3896 views
IMF approves 8th EFF program review, Ukraine to soon receive $500 million - Shmyhal
June 30, 02:53 PM • 63179 views
EU and Ukraine reach agreement on new trade terms: what's expected
Exclusive
June 30, 12:58 PM • 102777 views
Canadian passport is not an indulgence: how the claimant for "Gulliver" Adamovsky tries to hide his Russian citizenship
Exclusive
June 30, 12:57 PM • 59988 views
How not to fall victim to apartment fraudsters: main signs of deception when renting
Exclusive
June 30, 10:13 AM • 65561 views
Ukraine prepares to reform the title "Mother Heroine": what will change?
June 30, 09:40 AM • 77639 views
Strike on Kryvyi Rih on June 30: enemy UAV hit near military enlistment office
June 30, 06:31 AM • 147292 views
What changes await Ukrainians in July: a new voltage standard in the power grid and the return of salary indexation
June 29, 04:28 PM • 122305 views
President Zelenskyy posthumously awarded pilot Maksym Ustymenko the title of Hero of Ukraine: details of the decree
June 29, 02:43 PM • 119992 views
Trump considers new sanctions against Russia after July vacation - Senator Lindsey Graham
Exclusive
June 29, 10:23 AM • 104378 views
A Week on the Growing Moon: Astro-Forecast for June 30 - July 6
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+14°
4.2m/s
72%
746mm
Popular news
UN experts confirm Russia's responsibility for the Olenivka terrorist attackJune 30, 03:09 PM • 4350 views
Technical glitch at Beyoncé's concert: star hung above audience in flying CadillacJune 30, 03:30 PM • 1372 views
Strong wind left hundreds of consumers without electricity in Poltava region - RMAJune 30, 03:46 PM • 1314 views
Refused to provide information on billions in international aid: NABU drew up a protocol on the Deputy Minister of EnergyJune 30, 04:05 PM • 1759 views
“Too much fat”: NSDC reacted to strikes on Donetsk07:50 PM • 3724 views
Publications
Preparing a first-grader for school: what rules really workJune 30, 02:37 PM • 58790 views
Sowing calendar for July: when is the best time to plant, and when is it better to do something elseJune 30, 02:11 PM • 69791 views
Canadian passport is not an indulgence: how the claimant for "Gulliver" Adamovsky tries to hide his Russian citizenship
Exclusive
June 30, 12:58 PM • 102777 views
What changes await Ukrainians in July: a new voltage standard in the power grid and the return of salary indexationJune 30, 06:31 AM • 147292 views
What unites the former vice-mayor of Kharkiv, a sushi restaurant employee, and fortification structures?June 28, 04:01 PM • 304373 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Denis Shmyhal
Andriy Yermak
Bashar al-Assad
Actual places
Ukraine
Donetsk
United States
Germany
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix unveils teaser for "Troll 2," the sequel to the successful Norwegian monster storyJune 30, 11:05 AM • 93932 views
"F1" with Brad Pitt debuted with $144 million globally, securing Apple's first box office hitJune 30, 07:19 AM • 97432 views
Thai schoolboy rides a stallion to school every dayJune 29, 11:06 AM • 94997 views
John Travolta revives iconic 'Grease' character at Hollywood BowlJune 29, 09:35 AM • 105436 views
Five long-awaited premieres: what to watch in hot JulyJune 28, 02:03 PM • 211363 views
Actual
Storm Shadow cruise missile
Financial Times
Forbes
Facebook
Chemical weapon

Attack on Zaporizhzhia: fire broke out in the city

Kyiv • UNN

 • 88 views

A fire broke out in one of Zaporizhzhia's districts after a Russian attack; emergency services are working on the scene. Information on possible casualties is currently being clarified.

Attack on Zaporizhzhia: fire broke out in the city

Due to a Russian attack, a fire broke out in one of the districts of Zaporizhzhia. This was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Ivan Fedorov, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, emergency services are working at the scene.

Information about casualties is being clarified

- wrote Fedorov.

Earlier, he reported explosions in the Zaporizhzhia region and the threat of high-speed missile strikes on the region.

"Our air defense is working. Stay in safe places until the all-clear," warned the head of the OVA.

Recall

Previously, a 70-year-old woman died as a result of an enemy attack on Vasylivka district of Zaporizhzhia region. In total, the occupiers launched 375 strikes on 10 settlements in the region.

A military responded if the enemy is indeed advancing in Zaporizhzhia30.06.25, 10:21 • 61168 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9