Athletes to help attract more countries to the Global Peace Summit in Ukraine

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak met with Ukrainian and foreign athletes. The event was dedicated to preparations for the Global Peace Summit to be held on June 15-16 in Switzerland, the press service of the Presidential Office reports, UNN.

Details

During the conversation, Yermak emphasized that Ukraine's victory over the Russian aggressor depends on success on the battlefield as well as on diplomacy. That is why the Global Peace Summit is so important. Ukraine and Switzerland have sent invitations to more than 160 delegations.

It is very important that a large number of countries reaffirm their commitment to our independence, our territorial integrity within the internationally recognized borders of 1991 said the head of the Presidential Office.

According to him, today it is very important to involve those countries that have not yet decided whether to participate in the Global Peace Summit.

The world's movie and music stars will talk about it, and we want the world's sports stars to talk about it as well. After all, you communicate with people from all over the world He said.

Yermak also emphasized that "the Peace Summit is about stopping Russia's war against Ukraine, creating a single joint plan that will become a roadmap for ending the war, returning all Ukrainian territories, receiving compensation and overcoming all crises caused by Russian aggression.

