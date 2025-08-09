"Atesh" partisans in Rostov-on-Don paralyzed Russian military transportation

Agents of the partisan movement "Atesh" carried out a successful sabotage at a railway junction in the area of Kalinino village near Rostov-on-Don, writes UNN.

Details

As a result of the sabotage, a relay cabinet – a key element of traffic control – was destroyed, which completely stopped the operation of the section.

This section is a critical point on the enemy's logistics map. This is where the main flow of railway transportation directed to the southwestern direction – towards the temporarily occupied territories – passes. Through this hub, echelons with equipment, ammunition, fuel, and manpower moved daily - the message says.

After the incident, cargo had to be redirected via other routes, causing an overload of the railway network.

"ATESH" partisans disrupted fuel supplies for Russian invaders in Zaporizhzhia