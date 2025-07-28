At the NSDC's Center for Countering Disinformation, Trump's statement on shortening the 50-day deadline for Russia was assessed: what was said
The Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine reacted to Donald Trump's statement about a possible shortening of the 50-day period for Russia regarding a ceasefire agreement. The head of the CCD, Andriy Kovalenko, noted that the United States understands the need to fight Russian aggression.
The Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine reacted to the statement by US President Donald Trump regarding the possibility of shortening the 50-day term for Russia regarding a ceasefire agreement in Russia's war against Ukraine, writes UNN.
It is very good that the USA understands that Putin is not going to stop the war and he needs to be beaten, beaten and beaten again
On July 28, US President Donald Trump stated that he was "very disappointed" with the Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin and that he might shorten the 50-day term for Russia regarding a ceasefire agreement in Russia's war against Ukraine, which he introduced earlier this month.
Earlier this month, Trump threatened to impose "tough tariffs" on Russian imports at "around 100%" if an agreement to end the war in Ukraine was not reached within 50 days.
