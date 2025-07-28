$41.780.01
Mass murder of prisoners by Russia in Olenivka: the Prosecutor General's Office reported on the course of the investigation
Mass murder of prisoners by Russia in Olenivka: the Prosecutor General's Office reported on the course of the investigation
Belarusian hackers completely destroyed the database of Russian Aeroflot flights
CСD NSDC: Defense Forces are successful and continue active operations against Russians in Sumy region
In Kryvyi Rih, an 18-year-old boy raped a minor: police reported suspicion
Ukraine receiving gas from Azerbaijan via a new route: expert assessed the event and spoke about prospects
Child Adoption in Ukraine: Head of the Coordination Center for Family Upbringing Development Voices Challenges
Unknown UAV from Belarus flew into Lithuanian airspace near Vilnius
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watch
Astrological forecast for July 28 — August 3: Retrograde Mercury and Moon in Scorpio
Trump loses patience over Putin's lack of steps to end the war - Rubio
At the NSDC's Center for Countering Disinformation, Trump's statement on shortening the 50-day deadline for Russia was assessed: what was said

Kyiv • UNN

The Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine reacted to Donald Trump's statement about a possible shortening of the 50-day period for Russia regarding a ceasefire agreement. The head of the CCD, Andriy Kovalenko, noted that the United States understands the need to fight Russian aggression.

The Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine reacted to the statement by US President Donald Trump regarding the possibility of shortening the 50-day term for Russia regarding a ceasefire agreement in Russia's war against Ukraine, writes UNN.

It is very good that the USA understands that Putin is not going to stop the war and he needs to be beaten, beaten and beaten again

- wrote the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council Andriy Kovalenko on Telegram.

Recall

On July 28, US President Donald Trump stated that he was "very disappointed" with the Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin and that he might shorten the 50-day term for Russia regarding a ceasefire agreement in Russia's war against Ukraine, which he introduced earlier this month.

Earlier this month, Trump threatened to impose "tough tariffs" on Russian imports at "around 100%" if an agreement to end the war in Ukraine was not reached within 50 days.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

