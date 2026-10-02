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At the age of 100, Zenon Vrublevskyi, a veteran of the Galicia Division and the Ukrainian Insurgent Army, has died

Kyiv • UNN

 • 214 views

In Lviv, OUN figure and veteran of the Galicia Division and the Ukrainian Insurgent Army Zenon Vrublevskyi has died. He survived captivity, Soviet camps, and arrest.

At the age of 100, Zenon Vrublevskyi, a veteran of the Galicia Division and the Ukrainian Insurgent Army, has died

In the 100th year of his life, Zenon Vrublevsky, an OUN figure and veteran of the Galicia Division, died. This was reported by Maksym Kozytskyi, head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration, on Telegram on October 2, UNN writes.

Almost a century of life. And what a life! An OUN underground member, a soldier of the Galicia Division and the Ukrainian Insurgent Army. He experienced captivity and Soviet camps. He fought for Ukraine back when one could pay with freedom or life merely for thinking about its independence

- Kozytskyi wrote.

More detailed information about the funeral will be announced later.

Supplement

Zenon Vrublevsky was born in Lviv on March 17, 1927. At the age of 16, he left the gymnasium and secretly, without his parents’ knowledge, volunteered for the Galicia Division. Later, he was the personal driver of Colonel of the Army of the Ukrainian People’s Republic Ivan Rembolovych. During the fighting in the "Brody cauldron," he was taken prisoner and transported to a concentration camp in the Urals. After spending two years there, he managed to escape. In Lviv, he established contacts with the OUN underground.

He was arrested in 1947 and sentenced to 25 years in prison and five years of deprivation of rights, with confiscation of property. He served his sentence in the prisons and camps of Sverdlovsk, Karaganda, Kemerovo, and Vorkuta. After his release, he was forced to live in Vorkuta for several more years. He returned to Lviv in 1960.

The first head of the OUN, Yevhen Konovalets, was reburied at a memorial cemetery18.08.26, 10:57 • 3264 views

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