At least 10 people were killed in an explosion at a military facility in Bolivia

At least ten people were killed and dozens injured in an explosion at a military facility in the city of Viacha, approximately 30 kilometers from Bolivia’s largest city, La Paz. The incident occurred the previous afternoon, UNN reports, citing Bild.

According to local authorities, the explosion occurred at a warehouse storing pyrotechnic materials belonging to the Ministry of Defense. The exact cause is not yet known. Rita Nebraska, head of the local health department, told local television that the death toll could reach 15, while more than 60 people may have been injured.

Some of the seriously injured were taken to hospitals in La Paz. The blast wave also shattered windows in nearby residential buildings. Firefighters are warning of the risk of further explosions.

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