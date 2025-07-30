Asphalt emergency subsidence: traffic partially restricted on Lavrska Street in Kyiv

Traffic on Lavrska Street in the capital is partially restricted due to emergency road subsidence, UNN reports with reference to the Kyiv City State Administration.

Due to emergency road subsidence on Lavrska Street, traffic is partially restricted on the section between Zapicherny and Novonavodnytsky lanes. - the message says.

The emergency repair team of KP SHEU Pechersk district and the hydro service of "Kyivavtodor" are already working on the spot.

