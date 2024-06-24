$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 88448 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 98338 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 116591 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 187595 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 232145 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 142594 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 368625 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181661 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149586 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197877 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Asked to shoot candid videos: in Kiev, a man will be tried for corrupting a child

Kyiv • UNN

 • 49372 views

A 24-year-old man from the Rivne region will be tried in Kiev for corrupting an 8-year-old girl by asking her to shoot explicit videos.

Asked to shoot candid videos: in Kiev, a man will be tried for corrupting a child

In Kiev, a 24-year-old man will be tried for corrupting a child. The attacker asked an 8-year-old girl to shoot candid videos for him. This is reported by the Kiev City Prosecutor's office, writes UNN.

Under the procedural guidance of juvenile prosecutors of the Desnyansky District Prosecutor's office of Kiev, an indictment was sent to the Desnyansky District Court of Kiev against a 24-year-old native of the Rivne region. He is accused of committing indecent acts against a young girl, forcing her to participate in the creation of child pornography and possession of child pornography (Part 2 of Article 156, part 4 of Article 301-1, Part 1 of Article 301-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine),

- the message says.

Details

The pre-trial investigation established that in August 2023, the accused began communicating with an 8-year-old girl via Telegram in order to satisfy his sexual passion.

The man, taking advantage of the naivety and credulity of the child, asked her to take candid photos and videos and send them to him. At the same time, the accused acted as the director of such filming, telling the child what to do and how to do it.

Subsequently, the girl told her mother about this, who continued to communicate on behalf of the child in order to understand the man's motives and expose him. Believing that he would continue to communicate with the girl, the accused asked her to send another video and told her how to do it so that her parents would not find out about anything.

When examining the phone of the accused, they found photos and videos that are child pornography. Now he faces up to 15 years in prison.

Recall

In the Odessa region, a 25-year-old man was detained for raping a 9-year-old girl . He faces up to 15 years in prison.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

KyivCrimes and emergencies
