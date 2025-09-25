As a result of the Russian attack in Vinnytsia, part of the city was de-energized and train traffic was stopped - OVA

As a result of Russia's massive attack last night, critical infrastructure facilities in Vinnytsia region suffered significant damage. Part of the city was de-energized and train traffic was stopped. This was reported in her Telegram channel by Natalia Zabolotna, deputy head of the Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration (RMA), as reported by UNN.

Details

According to her, part of the city was de-energized and train traffic was stopped. As of now, electricity supply and train traffic have been restored.

No reports of damage to residential buildings or casualties among people have been received.

As of 5:30 a.m., the fire has been extinguished.

All relevant services are working to eliminate the consequences of the shelling.

Recall

On the night of September 25, Russia attacked the energy infrastructure of Vinnytsia region. Natalia Zabolotna, deputy head of the Vinnytsia RMA, reported hits on energy facilities.

