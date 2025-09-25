As a result of the Russian attack in Vinnytsia, part of the city was de-energized and train traffic was stopped - OVA

$41.380.00
48.800.07
ukenru
September 24, 06:42 PM • 17980 views
Panama canceled the registration of more than two hundred Russian tankers
September 24, 02:27 PM • 29337 views
Subsoil Agreement: Ministry of Economy Names Main Task of Joint Fund with US
Exclusive
September 24, 01:04 PM • 30694 views
Not only Poland, but also France and Great Britain: expert told how far Russia can strike Europe with "Shaheds"
Exclusive
September 24, 12:07 PM • 30866 views
Will there be power outages during the heating season: explanation from the head of the parliamentary energy committee
September 24, 11:17 AM • 30927 views
Novorossiysk attacked by air and sea drones: video and all detailsVideo
September 24, 11:04 AM • 47137 views
Heating season 2025: start, tariffs and main challenges
Exclusive
September 24, 10:07 AM • 21095 views
Trump spoke for the first time about Ukraine's return to 1991 borders: expert commented on the change in US president's rhetoric
Exclusive
September 24, 08:38 AM • 42172 views
"Head spinning": when dizziness is not just about fatigue
Exclusive
September 24, 07:25 AM • 19095 views
Dangerous precedent: The Supreme Court confirmed that the rights of bank shareholders are not protected
September 24, 06:56 AM • 19193 views
UN Secretary-General: over 14,000 civilians killed in Ukraine, hundreds of children – it's time to stop this
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+7°
1.8m/s
75%
759mm
Popular news
Trump replaced Biden's portrait with an autopen device in the West Wing of the White HouseVideoSeptember 24, 07:05 PM • 4774 views
In Rivne, a 16-year-old girl died after jumping from a dormitory window, an investigation has been launched - policeVideoSeptember 24, 07:18 PM • 5146 views
122 combat engagements took place on the front, occupiers used over 2.4 thousand drones - General StaffSeptember 24, 07:54 PM • 2288 views
Over 60 countries confirmed that Crimea is Ukraine, the occupation will never be recognized12:56 AM • 4830 views
ATESH agent destroyed a fuel truck and a UAZ in a military unit near BerdianskVideo02:45 AM • 3690 views
Publications
Heating season 2025: start, tariffs and main challengesSeptember 24, 11:04 AM • 47133 views
WHO warned of a global drug problem that will affect millions. What happenedSeptember 24, 09:04 AM • 46225 views
"Head spinning": when dizziness is not just about fatigue
Exclusive
September 24, 08:38 AM • 42170 views
Libra zodiac sign: characteristics of natural diplomats and artistsPhotoSeptember 24, 05:30 AM • 51896 views
Mold in the bathroom: causes, removal methods, and preventionPhotoSeptember 24, 05:16 AM • 60263 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Denys Shmyhal
Emmanuel Macron
Mustafa Dzhemilev
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
New York City
Crimea
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
HBO Max announced its entry into the Ukrainian market: what are the conditionsSeptember 23, 12:00 PM • 42730 views
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 102409 views
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the USSeptember 22, 10:56 AM • 61709 views
Filming of Spider-Man movie suspended due to Tom Holland's injurySeptember 22, 05:42 AM • 75352 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideoSeptember 19, 04:00 PM • 126930 views
Actual
YouTube
Spotify
MiG-31
E-6 Mercury
Detonator

As a result of the Russian attack in Vinnytsia, part of the city was de-energized and train traffic was stopped - OVA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1236 views

A massive Russian attack damaged critical infrastructure in Vinnytsia, de-energizing part of the city and stopping train traffic. Power supply and train traffic have been restored, the fire has been extinguished, and there are no casualties.

As a result of the Russian attack in Vinnytsia, part of the city was de-energized and train traffic was stopped - OVA

As a result of Russia's massive attack last night, critical infrastructure facilities in Vinnytsia region suffered significant damage. Part of the city was de-energized and train traffic was stopped. This was reported in her Telegram channel by Natalia Zabolotna, deputy head of the Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration (RMA), as reported by UNN.

Details

According to her, part of the city was de-energized and train traffic was stopped. As of now, electricity supply and train traffic have been restored.

No reports of damage to residential buildings or casualties among people have been received.

As of 5:30 a.m., the fire has been extinguished.

All relevant services are working to eliminate the consequences of the shelling.

Recall

On the night of September 25, Russia attacked the energy infrastructure of Vinnytsia region. Natalia Zabolotna, deputy head of the Vinnytsia RMA, reported hits on energy facilities.

Russia is once again attacking Ukraine's energy sector: cold and darkness as weapons will not pass - Center for Countering Disinformation15.09.25, 13:06 • 4030 views

Vita Zelenetska

War in Ukraine
Electricity
Vinnytsia Oblast