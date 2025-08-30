As a result of a massive strike on Zaporizhzhia, a private house was destroyed

$41.260.06
Exclusive
August 29, 02:32 PM • 29036 views
Expert on Defence City: a good start, but additional support tools are needed for critically important companies
August 29, 12:28 PM • 130939 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhoto
Exclusive
August 29, 12:17 PM • 118706 views
Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchangePhoto
Exclusive
August 29, 08:48 AM • 72609 views
ROSE-TINTED GLASSES OF DEMOCRACY
Exclusive
August 29, 06:38 AM • 83758 views
Enemy strike on Navy ship: death toll rises
Exclusive
August 29, 06:25 AM • 54760 views
Modi and Putin go to China: political scientist explained their goals
August 29, 05:00 AM • 107864 views
Anniversary of the Ilovaisk tragedy: a symbol of Russia's perfidyPhoto
Exclusive
August 28, 03:40 PM • 73380 views
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
Exclusive
August 28, 01:53 PM • 69511 views
43% share of UN mission services for Ukraine: domestic airlines gain positions in the global market
August 28, 01:37 PM • 163505 views
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025
Exclusives
NABU and SAP are not investigating the "Flamingo" missile - statementAugust 29, 04:03 PM • 8040 views
Diplomacy is a faster path to peace than war - ZelenskyyAugust 29, 05:08 PM • 5262 views
Turkey severs all trade and economic ties with IsraelAugust 29, 05:25 PM • 22162 views
Mobilization of a single father in Zaporizhzhia: TCC denied information about illegal detentionAugust 29, 05:27 PM • 10361 views
Strike on Kyiv on the night of August 28: consequences of the shelling eliminatedPhoto07:38 PM • 5746 views
Instead of development - inaction: how state institutions undermine the future of aviationAugust 29, 12:47 PM • 99873 views
Action "Table of Remembrance": thousands of establishments and military units commemorate fallen defenders of UkrainePhotoVideoAugust 29, 12:35 PM • 105040 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhotoAugust 29, 12:28 PM • 130956 views
Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchangePhoto
Exclusive
August 29, 12:17 PM • 118713 views
Anniversary of the Ilovaisk tragedy: a symbol of Russia's perfidyPhotoAugust 29, 05:00 AM • 107865 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Ivan Fedorov
Sergiy Kyslytsya
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia
Germany
UNN Lite
The creator of the popular toy Labubu entered the top 100 richest people in the world, taking 86th placePhotoAugust 29, 01:11 PM • 36215 views
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 172699 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 200507 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 201268 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 186171 views
MIM-104 Patriot
Starlink
"Kalibr" (missile family)
SWIFT
Financial Times

As a result of a massive strike on Zaporizhzhia, a private house was destroyed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 88 views

As a result of the night attack on Zaporizhzhia on August 30, a private house was destroyed. Information regarding casualties is being established.

As a result of a massive strike on Zaporizhzhia, a private house was destroyed

A private house in Zaporizhzhia was destroyed as a result of a massive attack on the night of August 30. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration (OVA) Ivan Fedorov, as conveyed by UNN.

A private house was destroyed. These are the first established consequences of the massive attack on Zaporizhzhia 

- reads the official's post.

"Information regarding casualties is being established," Fedorov added.

Recall

On the night of August 30, Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia with at least three UAVs. A fire broke out, and private houses were destroyed. 

The city authorities reported that due to Russian strikes, power went out on several streets in Zaporizhzhia. 

Vita Zelenetska

War in Ukraine
Electricity
Zaporizhzhia