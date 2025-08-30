As a result of a massive strike on Zaporizhzhia, a private house was destroyed

A private house in Zaporizhzhia was destroyed as a result of a massive attack on the night of August 30. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration (OVA) Ivan Fedorov, as conveyed by UNN.

A private house was destroyed. These are the first established consequences of the massive attack on Zaporizhzhia - reads the official's post.

"Information regarding casualties is being established," Fedorov added.

Recall

On the night of August 30, Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia with at least three UAVs. A fire broke out, and private houses were destroyed.

The city authorities reported that due to Russian strikes, power went out on several streets in Zaporizhzhia.