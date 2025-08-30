As a result of a massive strike on Zaporizhzhia, a private house was destroyed
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the night attack on Zaporizhzhia on August 30, a private house was destroyed. Information regarding casualties is being established.
A private house in Zaporizhzhia was destroyed as a result of a massive attack on the night of August 30. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration (OVA) Ivan Fedorov, as conveyed by UNN.
A private house was destroyed. These are the first established consequences of the massive attack on Zaporizhzhia
"Information regarding casualties is being established," Fedorov added.
On the night of August 30, Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia with at least three UAVs. A fire broke out, and private houses were destroyed.
The city authorities reported that due to Russian strikes, power went out on several streets in Zaporizhzhia.