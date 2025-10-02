Appropriated over UAH 1.2 million on fictitious bushes: participants of an agro-scheme to be tried in Kyiv

According to the investigation, the agronomist and the entrepreneur acted in concert, creating a transfer of 1.2 million hryvnias based on fictitious documents. Investigators collected data on the scheme, and the case of the dealers was sent to court.

This is reported by UNN with reference to the Kyiv Police.

Details

In Kyiv, an entrepreneur and an agronomist of a communal enterprise will be tried. The defendants appropriated over UAH 1.2 million. According to the investigation, the fraud was formalized through fictitious deliveries of bushes and trees to the capital of Ukraine.

Context

The suspects, acting in collusion, organized the production and signing of knowingly forged documents – expenditure and commodity-transport invoices, which contained false information about the supply of green spaces allegedly for the improvement of the capital.

Based on these fictitious documents, the communal enterprise transferred 1.2 million hryvnias to the supplier's account - reports the press service of the Kyiv Police.

However, the goods never arrived in the capital, the report adds.

As stated on the police website, all necessary evidence regarding the dealers has already been collected, and the case materials have been submitted to the court.

The attackers face up to 8 years in prison.

Recall

Cash, luxury cars, and unreliable information in annual declarations - all this appears in the case of the former top official of the State Enterprise "Forests of Ukraine".

In the summer, in just a few weeks, over 40 suspicions were announced due to illegal logging in the State Enterprise "Forests of Ukraine".