Apple will present new iPhones on September 10

The annual fall presentation of Apple products will be held on September 10, and sales will begin on the 20th, Bloomberg reports, citing sources, UNN reports .

Details

According to the publication, the company will present the latest iPhones, watches, and AirPods on this day. The dates have not yet been officially announced.

The release of the iPhone 16 is very important for the company, the agency writes, which has recently been experiencing “sluggish” sales of smartphones and other devices. Sales are expected to grow by about 5% in the fourth quarter of the year compared to 2023.

However, most of the sales are forecast for the next quarter, which coincides with the holiday season. At this time, the company expects revenue to grow by 7%.

The iPhone 16 is likely to go on sale on September 20. They will have a set of artificial intelligence tools called Apple Intelligence. In general, the phones will not differ much from last year's models.

Big changes will affect watches, headphones, and personal computers: Apple Watch Series 10 will be thinner but equipped with bigger screens, the mid-range AirPods will have noise cancellation for the first time, and the company plans to start switching its Macs to M4 processors this year.

