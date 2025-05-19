Apple fined 7.5 million rubles in Russia for "LGBT propaganda": details

In Russia, a court fined Apple 7.5 million rubles for allegedly "promoting LGBT." This was reported by Russian "media," reports UNN.

Details

Apple was issued three protocols for "LGBT propaganda." For each of these protocols, the judge fined the company 2.5 million rubles.

It is noted that the protocol was drawn up for the Irish Apple Distribution International LTD - a division of Apple that is responsible for the distribution of equipment outside the United States.

In addition, while the judge was considering the protocols against Apple for "LGBT propaganda," two more similar protocols were received by the court against the company.

All protocols were considered in closed session at the request of the defense, so it is unknown what content the Russian authorities demanded to remove.

Recall

