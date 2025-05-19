Apple fined 7.5 million rubles in Russia for "LGBT propaganda": details

$41.500.03
46.450.07
ukenru
People's Deputy Kuzminykh "fled" from the court hearing on a business trip abroad
Exclusive
03:26 PM • 10795 views

People's Deputy Kuzminykh "fled" from the court hearing on a business trip abroad

12:24 PM • 77831 views

Last bell of 2025: when summer vacations will begin in schools

Exclusive
May 19, 09:06 AM • 67019 views

Hepatitis A outbreak in Kyiv: more than 70 cases have already been registered

May 19, 09:01 AM • 201257 views

Elections in Poland: what is known about the favorites and what to expect for Ukraine

Exclusive
May 19, 08:32 AM • 73867 views

TOP reasons to choose outdoor sports

Exclusive
May 19, 08:30 AM • 67432 views

Ukrainian scientists have preserved a unique breed of cows - Charolais: the cattle were evacuated from the front-line zone to Lviv region

Exclusive
May 19, 07:57 AM • 47780 views

Gadgets from the "back door": how smartphones and technology bypass customs

Exclusive
May 19, 06:58 AM • 32741 views

Cryptocurrencies are about emotions, not the real economy. Economist explains the strong volatility of digital assets

Exclusive
May 19, 05:46 AM • 96508 views

A time of change, inspiration and new opportunities: astrological forecast for May 19–25

May 18, 04:47 PM • 35715 views

Kellogg: The US presented a strong peace plan in Istanbul. The first point is a comprehensive ceasefire

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
3m/s
48%
744mm
Popular news

Kremlin announced when Putin's phone call with Trump will take place

May 19, 09:23 AM • 43460 views

Ukraine plans to increase payments at the birth of a child: how much will they pay

May 19, 09:38 AM • 47949 views

Currently, the Russians do not have crossings over the Oskil River, but the situation in the Dvorichna area is difficult - spokesman of the "Kharkiv" Operational Tactical Group

May 19, 09:45 AM • 41677 views

Warmth returns to Ukraine: weather forecaster promises a temperature increase

May 19, 09:50 AM • 53338 views

How to cook cereals and not spoil them: proportions, time and life hacks

May 19, 10:11 AM • 85373 views
Publications

Selfish interests rule the world

03:32 PM • 12386 views

The Supreme Anti-Corruption Court has scheduled a hearing in the case of confiscation of the apartment of Minister Koval's family: will this be only the first step?

01:42 PM • 38597 views

Last bell of 2025: when summer vacations will begin in schools

12:24 PM • 77831 views

Elections in Poland: what is known about the favorites and what to expect for Ukraine

May 19, 09:01 AM • 201257 views

A time of change, inspiration and new opportunities: astrological forecast for May 19–25
Exclusive

May 19, 05:46 AM • 96508 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Joe Biden

Kanye West

J. D. Vance

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

White House

Spain

Finland

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Can a film be detained at customs: Director Wes Anderson ridiculed Trump's idea of tariffs on films shot abroad

02:25 PM • 17163 views

Kanye West is in the center of the scandal again: the rapper's new album was leaked online, and the money was promised to be donated to the Holocaust Museum

02:09 PM • 17786 views

How to cook cereals and not spoil them: proportions, time and life hacks

May 19, 10:11 AM • 85576 views

A few simple recipes for sweets that can be made with walnuts

May 17, 03:00 PM • 115755 views

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

May 17, 12:09 PM • 202061 views
Actual

The New York Times

ChatGPT

FAB-250

Telegram

Facebook

Apple fined 7.5 million rubles in Russia for "LGBT propaganda": details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 366 views

A Russian court has fined Apple 7.5 million rubles for allegedly "promoting LGBT." Three protocols were drawn up against the company, each of which was fined 2.5 million rubles.

Apple fined 7.5 million rubles in Russia for "LGBT propaganda": details

In Russia, a court fined Apple 7.5 million rubles for allegedly "promoting LGBT." This was reported by Russian "media," reports UNN.

Details

Apple was issued three protocols for "LGBT propaganda." For each of these protocols, the judge fined the company 2.5 million rubles.

It is noted that the protocol was drawn up for the Irish Apple Distribution International LTD - a division of Apple that is responsible for the distribution of equipment outside the United States.

In addition, while the judge was considering the protocols against Apple for "LGBT propaganda," two more similar protocols were received by the court against the company.

All protocols were considered in closed session at the request of the defense, so it is unknown what content the Russian authorities demanded to remove.

Recall

The Prosecutor General's Office of the Russian Federation decided to recognize "the activities of the international non-governmental organization Amnesty International Limited (AI) as undesirable in the territory of Russia." The organization was accused of preparing "Russophobic projects" and supporting "extremist organizations."

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the WorldNews from social networks
Apple Inc.
Brent
$65.86
Bitcoin
$104,811.70
S&P 500
$5,944.95
Tesla
$337.46
Газ TTF
$35.16
Золото
$3,234.51
Ethereum
$2,468.40