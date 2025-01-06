Antibiotic resistance could kill 40 million people over the next 25 years

Over the next 25 years, the world may face catastrophic consequences due to the spread of antibiotic resistance. This is reported by The Guardian, according to UNN.

Details

Experts predict that antimicrobial resistance could cause the deaths of about 40 million people, doubling current mortality rates.

The elderly will be particularly vulnerable in this crisis, as their immune systems are less able to withstand new aggressive strains of bacteria. The growing resistance of microorganisms makes the effectiveness of many traditional drugs insufficient to fight serious infections.

In addition, the situation jeopardizes normal medical procedures, such as surgery or even childbirth, which can result in fatal complications due to the inability to contain infections.

Experts are calling for immediate measures, including the development of new antibiotics, improvement of the infection prevention system, and global control over the use of antimicrobials in medicine and agriculture.

How to use antibiotics correctly - the answer of the Ministry of Health