How to use antibiotics correctly - the answer of the Ministry of Health

Following simple rules for using antibiotics can help fight antibiotic resistance, the Ministry of Health noted, UNN reports.

About 700,000 people die every year in the world from antibiotic-resistant infections? That is, those that cannot be treated with antibiotics. You can make a contribution to the fight against antibiotic resistance and, quite possibly, save your life and the lives of your loved ones. To do this, follow these simple rules for using antibiotics - were reported to the Ministry of Health and transferred:

Use antibiotics only as prescribed by your doctor.

Do not use antibiotics to treat viral infections.

Do not save any leftover antibiotics for when you get sick again and do not give them to other people. Also, do not use antibiotics that were not prescribed for you.

Stick to the regimen: do not skip antibiotics.

Even if you feel better, complete the full course of antibiotic therapy.

"Due to the danger posed by the uncontrolled use of antibiotics, these drugs are sold in Ukraine only with a prescription. Follow your doctor's recommendations and be responsible for the use of antibacterial drugs for the sake of your health and the health of others," the Ministry of Health emphasized.

