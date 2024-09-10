Infectious disease specialist Olha Holubovska: antibiotic resistance is the number one problem in the military

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 117523 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 120020 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 195600 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 152092 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 152054 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142585 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 196905 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112387 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 185778 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105060 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 1331 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 149177 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 148473 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 152598 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 143547 views
Infectious disease specialist Olha Holubovska: antibiotic resistance is the number one problem in the military

Infectious disease specialist Olha Holubovska: antibiotic resistance is the number one problem in the military

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 77852 views

Chief infectious disease specialist of Ukraine Olga Golubovska spoke about the problem of antibiotic resistance of microorganisms.

A silent pandemic is what experts call antibiotic resistance. This problem is not new and not unique to Ukraine, but it has become quite acute because of the war. Chief infectious disease specialist of Ukraine, Honored Doctor, Professor Olha Holubovska told about this in an interview with UNN.

(...) There is a war going on, a huge number of wounded. And these wounds are often burn wounds - it's much easier for bacteria to multiply in such wounds than in open wounds. And this leads to the fact that it is now the biggest problem in the military. Antibiotic resistance is the number one problem in the military. In Ukraine, the problem of infectious diseases has become very acute during the war. And it's scary

- The doctor says.

Director of the Shalimov Institute of Traffic Engineering: Modern war is a political trauma02.09.24, 18:28 • 16877 views

At the same time, she emphasizes that antibiotic resistance - the resistance of microorganisms to antibiotics - is not new and not unique to Ukraine. Alexander Fleming, the inventor of penicillin, warned of the prospect of such a problem.

"(...) Fleming foresaw this problem. He warned and he was right - bacteria are developing resistance to antibiotics, and faster than we can predict. Pharmacology is evolving, new classes of antibiotics are emerging, also because resistance is developing, but it is moderate, let's say. Pathogens are adapting, and they are adapting faster than we understand and can appreciate. Pathogens are smarter than us in their ability to adapt. Therefore, the problem of resistance is not something new," the infectious disease specialist explained.

According to her, the problem of antibiotic resistance of microorganisms became acute in 2009, when the New Delhi Beta Lactamase mutation was discovered. Back then, a 7-year-old child in England died of a urinary tract infection caused by E. coli. After the death, an investigation began. It turned out that this E. coli was resistant to all but two antibiotics. But it was these two antibiotics that should not have been used for urinary tract disease.

"At the time, it was a real shock for the scientific community, because it had never happened before. (...) In addition to the New Delhi Beta Lactamase mutation I mentioned, in 2015, another mutation was discovered in microbes that determines pan-resistance to all antibiotics. And experts still believe, and I agree with them, that we can slip into the pre-antibiotic era. This will be a truly frightening phenomenon. The problem of antibiotic resistance, which is invisible to most people, is called a silent pandemic. This is complicated by the fact that for 20 years there has not been a single new class of antibacterial agents. Within the already known classes, new antibiotics appear, but there is no new class. They are only being developed now. So, yes, this problem exists," the doctor adds.

According to Golubovska, despite the fact that the WHO estimates that in recent years it has managed to reduce the use of antibiotics on an outpatient basis by 25-30%, there is still abuse of this type of medication. The COVID-19 pandemic has also added to the negative situation, when antibiotics were often used unnecessarily, because covid is caused by a virus against which antiviral therapy is effective, not antibiotics.

Read more about the situation with infectious diseases in the interview Infectious disease specialist Olga Golubovska: In Ukraine, there is a prejudice against antiviral drugs - the only salvation for viral diseases.

