Another victim of the Russian attack was pulled from the rubble in Kyiv: the death toll is now 18

Already 18 people have died as a result of a massive Russian attack on Kyiv on the night of August 28, reported the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, on Telegram, writes UNN.

Rescuers unblocked another body. Thus, the number of those killed by Russia stands at 18 people. - Tkachenko noted.

As reported by the State Emergency Service, emergency rescue operations are ongoing.

Firefighting helicopters involved in eliminating the consequences of the Russian attack in Kyiv: new photos and videos shown