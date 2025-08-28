Another victim of the Russian attack was pulled from the rubble in Kyiv: the death toll is now 18
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the massive Russian attack on Kyiv on August 28, 18 people died. Rescuers continue emergency rescue operations.
Already 18 people have died as a result of a massive Russian attack on Kyiv on the night of August 28, reported the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, on Telegram, writes UNN.
Rescuers unblocked another body. Thus, the number of those killed by Russia stands at 18 people.
As reported by the State Emergency Service, emergency rescue operations are ongoing.
