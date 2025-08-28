$41.320.08
Economic driver: why Ukrainian aviation needs more than partial attention within Defence City
10:55 AM • 10373 views
Russian missiles flew 50 meters from the EU delegation in Ukraine - von der Leyen
Exclusive
07:27 AM • 38716 views
Ministry of Defense on Ukraine's air defense: this area has not reached maximum effectiveness
06:36 AM • 68976 views
563 out of 598 drones and 26 out of 31 Russian missiles were neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of two "Kinzhal" missiles
August 28, 04:08 AM • 68284 views
Russia attacked Ukrzaliznytsia rolling stock: a number of trains are running on a changed route
August 27, 05:11 PM • 99353 views
Olha Stefanishyna became the new Ambassador of Ukraine to the USA
Exclusive
August 27, 04:10 PM • 73339 views
Popular Instagram blogger fined UAH 4.8 million for illegal online casino advertising: lawyer commented
Exclusive
August 27, 03:38 PM • 79492 views
"We invite a Russian agent to our home": military observer on the scandalous decision of the State Aviation Service regarding Mi-8 helicopters
August 27, 12:47 PM • 206800 views
Car care in autumn: what you need to know
August 27, 12:29 PM • 91169 views
In Ukraine, men up to and including 22 years old are allowed to travel abroad - government decree
Publications
Exclusives
Another victim of the Russian attack was pulled from the rubble in Kyiv: the death toll is now 18

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1686 views

As a result of the massive Russian attack on Kyiv on August 28, 18 people died. Rescuers continue emergency rescue operations.

Another victim of the Russian attack was pulled from the rubble in Kyiv: the death toll is now 18

Already 18 people have died as a result of a massive Russian attack on Kyiv on the night of August 28, reported the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, on Telegram, writes UNN.

Rescuers unblocked another body. Thus, the number of those killed by Russia stands at 18 people.

- Tkachenko noted.

As reported by the State Emergency Service, emergency rescue operations are ongoing.

Julia Shramko

War in UkraineKyiv
