Another Russian shelling of Kupianshchyna: two women killed

Another shelling by the Russian armed forces on June 2 took the lives of two women in the village of Kivsharivka, Kupyansk district. The prosecutor's office has opened proceedings on the fact of war crime.

Details

On June 2, at about 16:30, the Russian armed forces shelled a residential quarter of the village of Kivsharivka, Kupyansk district. According to the investigation, a 64-year-old woman died. Another 62-year-old resident was seriously injured. Unfortunately, the victim's life could not be saved: she died.

Under the procedural guidance of the Kupyansk District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv Oblast, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into the fact of committing a war crime that resulted in the death of people (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) - stated in the message.

Prosecutors and law enforcement officers are recording war crimes of the Russian Federation.

