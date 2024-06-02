Another plus of 1080 invaders and 25 tanks: the General Staff Updated data on enemy losses

The losses of the Russian occupiers since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation in Ukraine have already reached about 509 860 people, 7765 tanks and hundreds of units of military equipment, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported .

Details

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 02.06.24 approximately amounted to:

personnel - about 509 860 (+1080) people

tanks ‒ 7765 (+25) units,

armored combat vehicles-14980 (+33) units,

artillery systems – 13233 (+49) od,

MLRS – 1089 (+1) units,

air defense systems-821 (+6) units,

aircraft - 357 (+0) units,

helicopters – 326 (+0) units,

Operational-tactical UAV - 10699 (+82),

cruise missiles-2268 (+38),

ships ‒ boats - 27 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tankers - 18092 (+86) units,

special equipment-2195 (+14).

