General Staff: enemy did not conduct any offensive actions in the Kharkiv sector today, the most tense situation is in the Pokrovsk sector

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 70856 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 139139 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 144234 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 238201 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 171519 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163501 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147813 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 219217 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112944 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 205813 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 67974 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 109791 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 50881 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 105523 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

12:32 PM • 48569 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 238201 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 219217 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 205813 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 231892 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 219087 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 6103 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 14459 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 105523 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 109791 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 158333 views
General Staff: enemy did not conduct any offensive actions in the Kharkiv sector today, the most tense situation is in the Pokrovsk sector

General Staff: enemy did not conduct any offensive actions in the Kharkiv sector today, the most tense situation is in the Pokrovsk sector

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32137 views

Since the beginning of the day, 45 combat engagements took place in the frontline, with the most tense situation in the Pokrovsk sector.

Since the beginning of the day, 45 combat engagements have already taken place at the front, in the Kharkiv sector the occupants have not conducted any assault operations since the beginning of the day, in the Kupyansk sector there have been seven combat engagements today, and another one is ongoing, the most tense situation is in the Pokrovsk sector, according to the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 12 p.m. on May 28, UNN reports.

Details

"Already today, since the beginning of the day, 45 combat engagements took place. The occupants carried out seven air strikes using nine combat aircraft, fired 656 times at the positions of our troops using various types of weapons. Russian terrorists also used 43 kamikaze drones for attacks," the General Staff said in a statement.

According to the General Staff, the situation is as follows:

In the Kharkiv sector, the occupants have not conducted any assault operations since the beginning of the day. Ukrainian troops are reinforcing the defense and keeping the Russian invaders under fire control.

According to updated data, the enemy lost over 250 people in this sector over the past day, 54 of them irretrievably. An occupant's tank, two artillery systems, five vehicles and five units of special equipment were also destroyed. In addition, two armored combat vehicles, 10 artillery systems, six vehicles and a unit of special equipment were damaged.

Seven firefights have already taken place in the Kupyansk sector since the beginning of the day. In the areas of Petropavlivka, Druzhelyubivka and Nevske, six attacks were repelled without success for the enemy. Another firefight in the area of Nevske is ongoing.

Five enemy attacks are currently underway in the Lyman sector in the areas of Terny, Torske and Bilohorivka. Our defenders successfully repelled one attack in the area of Torske and Bilohorivka. No positions were lost.

The enemy is also trying to be active in the Siversky sector. Ukrainian troops repelled one attack and four more are ongoing. The situation is under control.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy has tried to improve the tactical situation four times since the beginning of the day. He conducted assault operations near Hryhorivka, Klishchiyivka and Andriivka. Three enemy attempts to advance were successfully repelled by Ukrainian defense forces. A firefight is currently underway in the area of Andriivka. No positions were lost. The situation is under control.

As in the previous day, the situation remains the most tense in the Pokrovsk sector. Eight combat engagements are currently taking place there. So far, seven attacks near Novooleksandrivka, Prohres and Novoselivka I have been repelled. Ukrainian defense forces continue to make efforts to stabilize the situation in this area.

Since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have suffered 100 casualties. Nine enemy armored combat vehicles and two cars were destroyed.

According to the updated data, the Russian aggressor lost 369 people in the Pokrovsk sector over the past day. An enemy tank, 10 armored combat vehicles, four vehicles and three cannons were destroyed. In addition, six armored combat vehicles, three vehicles and three cannons were damaged.

In the Kurakhove sector, one attack near Kostyantynivka has already been repelled. The battle in the area of Vodiane continues. The enemy is trying to push our defenders from their positions with intense fire. The units of the Defense Forces, in turn, are making every effort to stabilize the situation.

Since the beginning of the day, our soldiers have been repelling an attack in the Vremivsk sector near Rozdolne. The situation is under control.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy made three unsuccessful attempts to push Ukrainian soldiers back from Krynky.

In other areas, the situation has not changed significantly.

According to the General Staff, 115 combat engagements took place over the past day. Over the past day, the Air Force, missile forces and artillery hit 24 areas of concentration of personnel and two artillery systems of the Russian occupiers.

"Ukrainian soldiers are resolutely holding their positions, sometimes taking active measures of fire and destroying the invaders," the General Staff emphasized.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
ukrainian-air-forceUkrainian Air Force
kramatorskKramatorsk
kharkivKharkiv

