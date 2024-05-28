General Staff: enemy did not conduct any offensive actions in the Kharkiv sector today, the most tense situation is in the Pokrovsk sector

Since the beginning of the day, 45 combat engagements have already taken place at the front, in the Kharkiv sector the occupants have not conducted any assault operations since the beginning of the day, in the Kupyansk sector there have been seven combat engagements today, and another one is ongoing, the most tense situation is in the Pokrovsk sector, according to the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 12 p.m. on May 28, UNN reports.

"Already today, since the beginning of the day, 45 combat engagements took place. The occupants carried out seven air strikes using nine combat aircraft, fired 656 times at the positions of our troops using various types of weapons. Russian terrorists also used 43 kamikaze drones for attacks," the General Staff said in a statement.

According to the General Staff, the situation is as follows:

In the Kharkiv sector, the occupants have not conducted any assault operations since the beginning of the day. Ukrainian troops are reinforcing the defense and keeping the Russian invaders under fire control.

According to updated data, the enemy lost over 250 people in this sector over the past day, 54 of them irretrievably. An occupant's tank, two artillery systems, five vehicles and five units of special equipment were also destroyed. In addition, two armored combat vehicles, 10 artillery systems, six vehicles and a unit of special equipment were damaged.

Seven firefights have already taken place in the Kupyansk sector since the beginning of the day. In the areas of Petropavlivka, Druzhelyubivka and Nevske, six attacks were repelled without success for the enemy. Another firefight in the area of Nevske is ongoing.

Five enemy attacks are currently underway in the Lyman sector in the areas of Terny, Torske and Bilohorivka. Our defenders successfully repelled one attack in the area of Torske and Bilohorivka. No positions were lost.

The enemy is also trying to be active in the Siversky sector. Ukrainian troops repelled one attack and four more are ongoing. The situation is under control.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy has tried to improve the tactical situation four times since the beginning of the day. He conducted assault operations near Hryhorivka, Klishchiyivka and Andriivka. Three enemy attempts to advance were successfully repelled by Ukrainian defense forces. A firefight is currently underway in the area of Andriivka. No positions were lost. The situation is under control.

As in the previous day, the situation remains the most tense in the Pokrovsk sector. Eight combat engagements are currently taking place there. So far, seven attacks near Novooleksandrivka, Prohres and Novoselivka I have been repelled. Ukrainian defense forces continue to make efforts to stabilize the situation in this area.

Since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have suffered 100 casualties. Nine enemy armored combat vehicles and two cars were destroyed.

According to the updated data, the Russian aggressor lost 369 people in the Pokrovsk sector over the past day. An enemy tank, 10 armored combat vehicles, four vehicles and three cannons were destroyed. In addition, six armored combat vehicles, three vehicles and three cannons were damaged.

In the Kurakhove sector, one attack near Kostyantynivka has already been repelled. The battle in the area of Vodiane continues. The enemy is trying to push our defenders from their positions with intense fire. The units of the Defense Forces, in turn, are making every effort to stabilize the situation.

Since the beginning of the day, our soldiers have been repelling an attack in the Vremivsk sector near Rozdolne. The situation is under control.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy made three unsuccessful attempts to push Ukrainian soldiers back from Krynky.

In other areas, the situation has not changed significantly.

According to the General Staff, 115 combat engagements took place over the past day. Over the past day, the Air Force, missile forces and artillery hit 24 areas of concentration of personnel and two artillery systems of the Russian occupiers.

"Ukrainian soldiers are resolutely holding their positions, sometimes taking active measures of fire and destroying the invaders," the General Staff emphasized.