While residents of the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine survive without water, heat, and basic amenities, the occupiers continue to "invest" in propaganda. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNR), according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that in the so-called "DPR", the results of the "Zemsky Cultural Worker" program were summarized.

According to its results, six "specialists" from Tomsk, Saratov regions and Krasnodar Krai are going to "develop culture" in the destroyed cities of Donetsk region. Each will receive 2 million rubles - money that could have gone at least to repairing water pipelines - stated in the CNR.

They add that behind the slogans about "culture" lies another attempt to brainwash the population, especially young people, and to displace Ukrainian identity.

Recall

According to the CNR, in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk region, "cultural activity" has turned into military propaganda. Instead of exhibitions and performances, there are propaganda expositions and plays about the war, glorifying the Russian invaders.

