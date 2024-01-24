Another camp for Russian prisoners of war is being set up on the basis of a penal colony

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 105969 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 134425 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 133744 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 174091 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170810 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 279420 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178115 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167097 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148772 views

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 101429 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 101030 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 102969 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 61900 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

07:01 AM • 32546 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Exclusive

11:46 AM • 36538 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 279420 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 247491 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 232672 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 258058 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 25867 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 134425 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 105326 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 105361 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 121560 views
Another camp for Russian prisoners of war is being set up on the basis of a penal colony

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25918 views

A decommissioned penal colony in Mohyliv-Podilskyi is being converted into a camp for Russian prisoners of war, as existing camps in Ukraine are reportedly overcrowded. The new camp is expected to receive weekly visits from international organizations. It is noted that the Russian prisoners of war could potentially be used for exchange for Ukrainian prisoners held in Russia.

The Mogilev-Podolsk correctional colony was decommissioned in order to prepare it for the reception of Russian prisoners of war, as there is a shortage of places in the existing camps.

This is reported by UNN, citing a comment to KIEV24 from the executive director of the Ukrainian Helsinki Human Rights Union Oleksandr Pavlichenko.

We are talking about setting up a second camp. Currently, all prisoners of war are held in one military camp in the Lviv region. But it is already full - there are no more reserves or places. The next camp, "Zakhid", is designed for 300 or more people, with a capacity that cannot be accommodated in this first camp, because cruel conditions will be created for these prisoners of war

- Pavlichenko said.

According to the head of the Ukrainian Helsinki Human Rights Union, the former penal colony #114 (Mohyliv-Podilskyi), which was decommissioned to prepare for the reception of Russian prisoners of war, is currently being prepared for the Zakhid-2 camp.

We need to invest some money there and, accordingly, let's assume that there will be weekly visits from all international structures, including the OSCE, the UN, and the International Red Cross, all of whom will go there and observe how it is being controlled. And proper conditions must be provided there. These are not luxurious conditions

- Pavlichenko noted.

He also added that it should not be forgotten that this is a place of detention, and that it is important to prepare for more Russian prisoners of war who can be exchanged for Ukrainian prisoners of war.

Recall

Russian prisoners of war who are not wounded and are not undergoing treatmentare working in a prisoner of war camp. This was reported by the Minister of Justice of Ukraine Denys Malyuska in an interview with Ukrainian Radio.

GUR confirms that an exchange between Russia and Ukraine was being prepared today - media

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

War

