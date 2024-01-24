GUR confirms that an exchange between Russia and Ukraine was being prepared today - media

Today, January 24, an exchange of prisoners between Russia and Ukraine was to take place, a representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Andriy Yusov, told Radio Liberty , UNN reports.

"But I can state that the exchange planned for today is not taking place," he said.

According to the DIU representative, the information voiced by the Russian side that the prisoners of war could have been in the IL-76 plane that crashed in the Belgorod region is currently being checked.

Ombudsman Lubinets says he is investigating all the details of the crash of a Russian IL-76 near Belgorod