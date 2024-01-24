Ombudsman Lubinets says he is investigating all the details of the crash of a Russian IL-76 near Belgorod

Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets said on Wednesday that he was finding out all the details of the crash of the Russian military transport plane Il-76 and analyzing the information received. The ombudsman emphasized that the information war is no less important than the struggle at the front, and only official sources should be trusted, UNN reports.

Information warfare is no less important than fighting at the front. Recently, there was information about the downing of a Russian military transport aircraft IL-76, which, according to enemy resources, allegedly carried Ukrainian prisoners of war. Currently, I, as the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, am finding out all the details of the incident and analyzing the information received - Lubinets wrote on Telegram.

He called on media representatives and Ukrainian citizens "not to make premature conclusions and to trust only official sources." "I also ask you not to spread false information," he said.

"The enemy is insidious. And we all know what terrible methods Russia can use to destabilize Ukrainian society. Do not fall for provocations," Lubinets emphasized.

More detailed information, he said, will be provided later.

