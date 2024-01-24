Ombudsman Lubinets says he is investigating all the details of the crash of a Russian IL-76 near Belgorod

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 97641 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 111207 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 141069 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 138277 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 176610 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171773 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 283349 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178230 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167229 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148849 views

Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

March 2, 06:19 AM • 42709 views
US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

March 2, 06:42 AM • 31460 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 64629 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 33083 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 52452 views
11:46 AM • 97622 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 283348 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 250882 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 235991 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 261264 views
10:40 AM • 52452 views
March 1, 06:49 PM • 141068 views
March 1, 05:32 PM • 106952 views
March 1, 04:47 PM • 106939 views
March 1, 11:06 AM • 123028 views
Ombudsman Lubinets says he is investigating all the details of the crash of a Russian IL-76 near Belgorod

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27200 views

Ukrainian Parliamentary Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets is investigating the details of the downing of the Russian military aircraft IL-76. Lubinets urged to trust official sources and warned against the use of disinformation by Russia.

Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets said on Wednesday that he was finding out all the details of the crash of the Russian military transport plane Il-76 and analyzing the information received. The ombudsman emphasized that the information war is no less important than the struggle at the front, and only official sources should be trusted, UNN reports.

Information warfare is no less important than fighting at the front. Recently, there was information about the downing of a Russian military transport aircraft IL-76, which, according to enemy resources, allegedly carried Ukrainian prisoners of war. Currently, I, as the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, am finding out all the details of the incident and analyzing the information received

- Lubinets wrote on Telegram.

He called on media representatives and Ukrainian citizens "not to make premature conclusions and to trust only official sources." "I also ask you not to spread false information," he said.

"The enemy is insidious. And we all know what terrible methods Russia can use to destabilize Ukrainian society. Do not fall for provocations," Lubinets emphasized.

More detailed information, he said, will be provided later.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyWar

