Another “arrival” in Kharkiv: a 65-year-old man was injured - RMA

A 65-year-old man was injured as a result of an enemy drone attack in Kharkiv . This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reports.

"According to the updated data, a 65-year-old man suffered from an enemy UAV hit - an acute stress reaction, without hospitalization," said Syniehubov.

Previously

Today at about 15:00 in Nemyshlyansky district of Kharkiv a hit of a "Molniya" UAV was recorded. There is a fire at the place of arrival.