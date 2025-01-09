Another “arrival” in Kharkiv: a 65-year-old man was injured - RMA
Kyiv • UNN
A 65-year-old man was injured as a result of an attack by an enemy Molniya UAV in the Nemyshlyansky district of Kharkiv. The man suffered an acute stress reaction and did not need hospitalization.
A 65-year-old man was injured as a result of an enemy drone attack in Kharkiv . This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reports.
"According to the updated data, a 65-year-old man suffered from an enemy UAV hit - an acute stress reaction, without hospitalization," said Syniehubov.
Previously
Today at about 15:00 in Nemyshlyansky district of Kharkiv a hit of a "Molniya" UAV was recorded. There is a fire at the place of arrival.