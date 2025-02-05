Another 150 defenders were returned from Russian captivity - Zelenskyy

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 48850 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 97013 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 103130 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 118883 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 100902 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 126368 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102909 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113244 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116865 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 160003 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 104168 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 100163 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 72462 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 107945 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 102227 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 118884 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 126369 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 160004 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 150273 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 182439 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 102227 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 107945 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 137220 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 139010 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 166908 views
Another 150 defenders were returned from Russian captivity - Zelenskyy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 113688 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported the return of 150 Ukrainian defenders from Russian captivity. This is another successful prisoner exchange between Ukraine and the Russian Federation.

150 Ukrainian military personnel were returned from Russian captivity. In particular, these are Navy servicemen who were captured in Mariupol and the Zaporizhia region. This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reports UNN.

"Today is a good day for all of us. We are returning 150 of our defenders from Russian captivity. These are soldiers, sergeants, officers. Navy servicemen who were captured in Mariupol and the Zaporizhia region, Air Force, Airborne and Ground Forces, National Guard, border guards, territorial defense, and a police officer. They are from different parts of the front, but they are united by one thing: they fought for Ukraine," Zelenskyy wrote.

He noted that some of the guys had been in captivity for more than two years.

Addition

On January 15, 25 Ukrainian military and civilians returned from enemy captivity.

The Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets, reported that there is a preliminary agreement with the Russian side that exchanges in 2025 should become systematic, with priority given to the return of the seriously ill and seriously wounded first.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy

