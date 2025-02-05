Another 150 defenders were returned from Russian captivity - Zelenskyy

150 Ukrainian military personnel were returned from Russian captivity. In particular, these are Navy servicemen who were captured in Mariupol and the Zaporizhia region. This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reports UNN.

"Today is a good day for all of us. We are returning 150 of our defenders from Russian captivity. These are soldiers, sergeants, officers. Navy servicemen who were captured in Mariupol and the Zaporizhia region, Air Force, Airborne and Ground Forces, National Guard, border guards, territorial defense, and a police officer. They are from different parts of the front, but they are united by one thing: they fought for Ukraine," Zelenskyy wrote.

He noted that some of the guys had been in captivity for more than two years.

Addition

On January 15, 25 Ukrainian military and civilians returned from enemy captivity.

The Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets, reported that there is a preliminary agreement with the Russian side that exchanges in 2025 should become systematic, with priority given to the return of the seriously ill and seriously wounded first.