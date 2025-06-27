Anna Wintour resigns as Vogue editor-in-chief after almost 40 years

$41.660.13
48.320.18
ukenru
"Hero Mother" in wartime: what stands behind this honorary title and what support do large families receive?
Exclusive
June 26, 04:34 PM • 44318 views
"Hero Mother" in wartime: what stands behind this honorary title and what support do large families receive?
June 26, 04:15 PM • 47302 views
“We expect good news soon”: Budanov hinted at a new prisoner exchange
June 26, 02:09 PM • 44533 views
Most have been in captivity since 2022: Zelensky announced a new stage of prisoner exchange with the Russian Federation
Exclusive
June 26, 10:24 AM • 67389 views
<p>Меджліс намагається залучити Туреччину для повернення кримських політв'язнів - Чубаров</p>
Exclusive
June 26, 09:58 AM • 152790 views
Covering up or turning a blind eye? ARMA Head Duma ignores the scandal with his deputy and “Ukrbud”
June 26, 08:26 AM • 75741 views
Summer offensive of Russians: Syrskyi speaks about the situation at the front
Exclusive
June 26, 08:12 AM • 172452 views
NATO Summit in The Hague: key decisions and what Ukraine can now hope for
Exclusive
June 26, 07:30 AM • 72839 views
What happens to aviation equipment after it has "served its purpose" - expert comments
June 26, 06:55 AM • 64100 views
Massive "Reserve+" crash on June 26: Ministry of Defense announced when the situation will stabilize
June 25, 07:38 PM • 67458 views
Ukraine and the Council of Europe signed an agreement on the establishment of a Special Tribunal
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+15°
1.6m/s
72%
750mm
Popular news
In Odesa, four officers are suspected of causing 7.7 million UAH in damages by enlisting "ghost soldiers" in the Armed ForcesJune 26, 02:42 PM • 3810 views
Adamovsky's double game as a 'Gulliver' contender: why a company from Poroshenko's circle was allowed to participate in the competition againJune 26, 03:27 PM • 60815 views
China calls on NATO not to use Beijing's policies as a pretext for increasing military spendingJune 26, 04:10 PM • 5828 views
The Kremlin ordered the occupied Ukrainian lands in the temporarily occupied territories to be prepared for the logistics of war - CNSJune 26, 05:20 PM • 5704 views
A large-scale air alert has been declared in Ukraine10:17 PM • 11330 views
Publications
"Hero Mother" in wartime: what stands behind this honorary title and what support do large families receive?
Exclusive
June 26, 04:34 PM • 44318 views
Adamovsky's double game as a 'Gulliver' contender: why a company from Poroshenko's circle was allowed to participate in the competition againJune 26, 03:27 PM • 60821 views
Covering up or turning a blind eye? ARMA Head Duma ignores the scandal with his deputy and “Ukrbud”
Exclusive
June 26, 09:58 AM • 152790 views
NATO Summit in The Hague: key decisions and what Ukraine can now hope for
Exclusive
June 26, 08:12 AM • 172452 views
Back to the old tricks? Kuzminykh is interested in 10 million hryvnias to be allocated to Zhytomyr hospitalsJune 25, 05:45 PM • 152857 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Viktor Orban
Jeff Bezos
Marine Le Pen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Hungary
Iran
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom broke up after nine years togetherJune 26, 01:18 PM • 57971 views
Villeneuve moves from "Dune" to "007": will direct the next Bond filmJune 26, 07:00 AM • 91830 views
Fans outraged: The "Simpsons" season finale hinted at Marge's deathJune 25, 05:48 PM • 65809 views
The most expensive wedding of the year has begun: Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and his fiancée arrived in Venice, despite protestsJune 25, 04:39 PM • 73666 views
I'm going to go and "punch" him: Trump on the NATO Secretary General who called him "daddy"June 25, 03:21 PM • 64363 views
Actual
Truth Social
Tesla Model Y
Financial Times
The Guardian
Falcon 9

Anna Wintour resigns as Vogue editor-in-chief after almost 40 years

Kyiv • UNN

 • 708 views

Anna Wintour is stepping down as the editor-in-chief of American Vogue, a position she held for almost 40 years, but will remain at Condé Nast in other leadership roles.

Anna Wintour resigns as Vogue editor-in-chief after almost 40 years

British journalist and writer Anna Wintour is stepping down as editor-in-chief of the American magazine Vogue after almost four decades of work. This was reported by CNN, writes UNN.

Details

On Thursday, Wintour informed the team about this. Although she is leaving her leadership position at Vogue, she is not leaving Condé Nast entirely but is reducing her responsibilities. She will remain as the global chief content officer of the publishing house, as well as the global editorial director of Vogue.

The new position, which will replace her role at the publication, will be called "head of editorial content."

As editor-in-chief of Vogue, Wintour profoundly transformed the publication, turning the magazine into an influential platform capable of both creating and destroying fashion trends and designers' careers.

Her first issue, published in November 1988, featured Israeli model Michaela Bercu in stone-washed jeans — the first time jeans had appeared on the cover of Vogue.

This set the tone for hundreds of subsequent issues. Wintour made numerous editorial decisions that her predecessors would have considered unacceptable. Instead of studio portraits — unposed outdoor shots. In 1992, she broke a more than one-hundred-year tradition by featuring a man on the cover — actor Richard Gere, posing alongside his then-wife Cindy Crawford.

At the same time, the change in leadership, as CNN writes, is a tectonic shift for American Vogue and opens up a desirable opportunity for fashion editors, as well as a chance for the most influential publication in the fashion industry to choose new directions of development.

Two years ago, Chioma Nnadi became the first black woman to head British Vogue, succeeding Edward Enninful after his historic six-year tenure as the magazine's first black editor-in-chief.

For reference

Anna Wintour, 75, became editor-in-chief of American Vogue in 1988, succeeding Grace Mirabella. She began her career in fashion journalism in 1970 in Great Britain at Harper's & Queen. In the early 1980s, Wintour worked as fashion editor at New York magazine, and later became creative director of Vogue. Before becoming editor-in-chief of the American edition, she managed British Vogue and Condé Nast's House & Garden magazine.

The most expensive wedding of the year has begun: Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and his fiancée arrived in Venice, despite protests25.06.25, 19:39 • 73657 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
New York City
United Kingdom
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9