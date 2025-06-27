Anna Wintour resigns as Vogue editor-in-chief after almost 40 years

British journalist and writer Anna Wintour is stepping down as editor-in-chief of the American magazine Vogue after almost four decades of work. This was reported by CNN, writes UNN.

Details

On Thursday, Wintour informed the team about this. Although she is leaving her leadership position at Vogue, she is not leaving Condé Nast entirely but is reducing her responsibilities. She will remain as the global chief content officer of the publishing house, as well as the global editorial director of Vogue.

The new position, which will replace her role at the publication, will be called "head of editorial content."

As editor-in-chief of Vogue, Wintour profoundly transformed the publication, turning the magazine into an influential platform capable of both creating and destroying fashion trends and designers' careers.

Her first issue, published in November 1988, featured Israeli model Michaela Bercu in stone-washed jeans — the first time jeans had appeared on the cover of Vogue.

This set the tone for hundreds of subsequent issues. Wintour made numerous editorial decisions that her predecessors would have considered unacceptable. Instead of studio portraits — unposed outdoor shots. In 1992, she broke a more than one-hundred-year tradition by featuring a man on the cover — actor Richard Gere, posing alongside his then-wife Cindy Crawford.

At the same time, the change in leadership, as CNN writes, is a tectonic shift for American Vogue and opens up a desirable opportunity for fashion editors, as well as a chance for the most influential publication in the fashion industry to choose new directions of development.

Two years ago, Chioma Nnadi became the first black woman to head British Vogue, succeeding Edward Enninful after his historic six-year tenure as the magazine's first black editor-in-chief.

For reference

Anna Wintour, 75, became editor-in-chief of American Vogue in 1988, succeeding Grace Mirabella. She began her career in fashion journalism in 1970 in Great Britain at Harper's & Queen. In the early 1980s, Wintour worked as fashion editor at New York magazine, and later became creative director of Vogue. Before becoming editor-in-chief of the American edition, she managed British Vogue and Condé Nast's House & Garden magazine.

