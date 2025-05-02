Andriy Matyukha supported a humanitarian initiative: 1 million hryvnias for the families of those killed in Kryvyi Rih
Kyiv • UNN
The Andriy Matyukha Foundation supported the initiative of FC "Kryvbas" and allocated 1 million hryvnias to the families of children who died as a result of the shelling of Kryvyi Rih. The funds will go to financial, psychological and medical support.
Andriy Matyukha Foundation joined the fundraising campaign initiated by the football club "Kryvbas" to provide assistance to the families of children who died as a result of the shelling of Kryvyi Rih on April 4, 2025.
The foundation's support amounted to 1 million UAH. The campaign was organized in cooperation with the city's business community and the club's partners.
Areas of support within the program of the Andriy Matyukha Foundation
Financial assistance was provided under the program of the Andriy Valeriyovych Matyukha Foundation, aimed at responding to crisis situations. The program includes:
- financial aid to families;
- psychological support for victims;
- medical assistance when needed;
- social adaptation in difficult conditions.
The funds were directed to overcoming the consequences of the tragedy and minimizing the impact on the families of the deceased.
Matyukha Andriy Valeriyovych emphasized that the purpose of participating in the campaign is to provide families with resources for recovery. In his opinion, it is important not to leave victims without support in the most difficult moments.
"No assistance can replace the loss, but our responsibility is to help cope with its consequences."
Activities of the "Kryvbas" football club
Kryvbas is a well-known Ukrainian football club that was revived in 2020. Last year, the team won bronze and represented Ukraine in European competitions. Today, the club is active not only on the football pitch — Kryvbas also takes part in socially important initiatives.
Recently, the club organized a major fundraising campaign to support the families of those killed in the terrorist attack in Kryvyi Rih.