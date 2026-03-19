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Andrej Babiš plans to go to the NATO summit in Turkey instead of Petr Pavel

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2370 views

Czech Prime Minister Babiš wants to go to the July NATO summit instead of President Pavel.

Andrej Babiš plans to go to the NATO summit in Turkey instead of Petr Pavel

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš wants to attend the NATO summit instead of the country's president, Petr Pavel. He announced this on Wednesday to Czech television, according to UNN, citing idnes.cz.

Details

The NATO summit will take place in early July in Turkey. Babiš expects that he and Czech Foreign Minister Petr Macinka will attend the summer North Atlantic Alliance (NATO) summit.

Additionally

Czech Parliament Speaker Tomio Okamura spoke out against providing weapons to Ukraine, calling the war "senseless." He stated that Czech pensioners' money should not go to support "pro-war propaganda."

Czech President Petr Pavel expressed concern about Tomio Okamura's anti-Ukrainian statements.

UNN also reported that the presidents of Ukraine and the Czech Republic, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Petr Pavel, discussed military support for Ukraine. The discussion focused on ammunition supplies and the Czech Republic's participation in the PURL initiative.

Recall

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš promised to review the initiative of his predecessors regarding the supply of ammunition to Ukraine.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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