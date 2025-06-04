Explosion occurred in the Poltava community, the circumstances are being clarified - RMA

An explosion occurred in the Poltava community against the background of an air raid alert, the circumstances are being clarified, the acting head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, Volodymyr Kohut, said on Wednesday in Telegram, UNN writes.

An explosion occurred in the Poltava community. We are clarifying the circumstances. Stay in shelters until the air raid alert is over! - wrote the acting head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, Volodymyr Kohut.

Earlier

The air raid alert spread throughout Ukraine against the background of the threat of ballistics. An audible explosion was reported in Poltava.