To be or not to be reformed? The head of ARMA is afraid of changes that may threaten her position - expert
To be or not to be reformed? The head of ARMA is afraid of changes that may threaten her position - expert

Passing the military medical commission until June 5: what you need to know for those "partially fit"

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, missed 22 court hearings in his case - HACC

Debt spiral. Fintech expert explained the dangers of quick loans

Ukraine is preparing for changes in trade with the European Union: what will happen after June 6

The dentist debunked myths about caries and named effective methods of prevention

Yermak discussed negotiations with the Russian Federation with Witkoff and invited him to Ukraine to "see the situation"

"Magyar" to Command Unmanned Systems Forces

Mykhailo Drapatiy has become the Commander of the Joint Forces

From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world

Explosion occurred in the Poltava community, the circumstances are being clarified - RMA

Kyiv • UNN

 3510 views

An explosion rang out in the Poltava community. Acting Head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, Volodymyr Kohut, urged people to remain in shelters.

Explosion occurred in the Poltava community, the circumstances are being clarified - RMA

An explosion occurred in the Poltava community against the background of an air raid alert, the circumstances are being clarified, the acting head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, Volodymyr Kohut, said on Wednesday in Telegram, UNN writes.

An explosion occurred in the Poltava community. We are clarifying the circumstances. Stay in shelters until the air raid alert is over!

- wrote the acting head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, Volodymyr Kohut.

The air raid alert spread throughout Ukraine against the background of the threat of ballistics. An audible explosion was reported in Poltava.

Julia Shramko

