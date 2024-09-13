An explosion occurs in Odesa during an attack by enemy drones

An explosion was heard during an attack by enemy drones in Odesa. This was reported by Suspilne, according to UNN.

Details

“There was an explosion in Odesa,” the post reads.

The head of Odesa RMA, Oleh Kiper, urged residents of Odesa and the district to stay in shelters.

“The enemy is attacking with attack drones!” - he wrote on Telegram.

Earlier, the Ukrainian Air Force warned of a “Shahed” attack on Odesa region from the Black Sea. An air alert was declared in Odesa region.

