An explosion occurs in Kyiv
Kyiv • UNN
An air alert was declared in Kyiv and several regions after the explosion in the capital. The air force warned of the threat of ballistic missiles from the north and the possible use of kamikaze drones.
An explosion was heard in Kyiv, reports UNN. An air alert has been declared in the capital and a number of regions.
Details
The Air Force warned of a ballistic missile threat from the north. They also warned about the threat of the Shahed.
