An explosion occurred near the railway station in Ivano-Frankivsk: what is known
Kyiv • UNN
In Ivano-Frankivsk, an explosion happened near the railway station, after which a fire broke out. Police and rescuers are working at the scene, and versions of the explosion involving a grenade and gas are being considered.
An explosion occurred in Ivano-Frankivsk near the railway station, reports UNN citing local Telegram channels.
Local public pages reported that, according to unconfirmed information, a grenade might have exploded.
It is also known that after the explosion, a fire broke out in the area of the station.
In addition, there were reports of a possible gas explosion, as well as a fire in a building on Zaliznychna Street.
Currently, it is known that police and rescuers are working at the scene. They have not officially commented on the information about the explosion and its causes.