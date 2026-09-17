An explosion occurred near a Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center in Lviv region, injuring a serviceman

An explosion occurred near a Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center (TCC) building in Mykolaiv, Lviv region; a serviceman was injured and hospitalized, UNN reports, citing the Lviv Regional TCC and SP.

Details

Today, at approximately 4:30 p.m., an explosion of an unknown device occurred near the entrance to the building of the Stryi District Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center in the city of Mykolaiv, Lviv region. According to preliminary information, the device was thrown from the street by unidentified individuals.

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As a result of the explosion, a serviceman from the 2nd Department of the Stryi District TCC and SP was injured. He was hospitalized at the Mykolaiv Central District Hospital; the injured person's condition is of moderate severity.

Law enforcement officers and an investigative-operational team are working at the scene. Initial investigative actions are underway, and all circumstances of the incident are being established.

We urge citizens to remain calm and rely only on information from official sources.

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