An envelope with a bullet was sent to Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico

On Wednesday, September 25, an envelope addressed to Robert Fico was sent to the Office of the Slovak Prime Minister. Inside the package was a bullet. This was reported by Aktuality, UNN.

Details

The publication points out that they managed to get confirmation from the Slovak government's press service about the envelope that was sent to the prime minister on September 25 in the morning.

We can confirm that an envelope with a bullet addressed to the Prime Minister of Slovakia was delivered to the government office today - the press service of the Slovak government reported.

Currently, the envelope is being checked by the staff of the Department for the Protection of Officials and Diplomatic Missions of Slovakia.

Recall

In May, Prime Minister Robert Fico was assassinated after a government retreat in the town of Handlova. However, in July, Fico announcedthat he had returned to work after recovering from his injuries.