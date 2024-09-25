An envelope with a bullet was sent to Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico
Kyiv • UNN
The Office of Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico received an envelope with a bullet inside. The government's press service confirmed the incident, and the envelope is currently being checked by the Office of Official Protection.
On Wednesday, September 25, an envelope addressed to Robert Fico was sent to the Office of the Slovak Prime Minister. Inside the package was a bullet. This was reported by Aktuality, UNN.
Details
The publication points out that they managed to get confirmation from the Slovak government's press service about the envelope that was sent to the prime minister on September 25 in the morning.
We can confirm that an envelope with a bullet addressed to the Prime Minister of Slovakia was delivered to the government office today
Currently, the envelope is being checked by the staff of the Department for the Protection of Officials and Diplomatic Missions of Slovakia.
Recall
In May, Prime Minister Robert Fico was assassinated after a government retreat in the town of Handlova. However, in July, Fico announcedthat he had returned to work after recovering from his injuries.