Enemy drone was destroyed in Rivne region at night, wreckage caused power outages

An enemy drone was shot down in Rivne region at night, the wreckage of which caused a power outage in some settlements, but power supply was restored and no one was injured, said Oleksandr Koval, head of the Rivne Regional Power Authority, on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Air defense forces were working in Rivne region last night. As a result, an enemy UAV was shot down. As a result of falling debris at one of the power facilities, the protection system was triggered, which led to a blackout in some settlements - Koval said on Telegram.

According to him, the power supply has been restored. People were not injured.

