Air defense destroyed 13 of 14 Shahed drones in an air battle

As a result of the anti-aircraft battle, 13/14 Shahed unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed. This was reported by the Air Force Commander, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, UNN reports.

According to the information, on the night of May 29, 2024, the occupation forces attacked Ukraine using 14 unmanned aerial vehicles of the Shahed-131/136 type.

Fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force, mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, and electronic warfare units were engaged in combat operations to repel the air attack.

As a result of an air battle in Mykolaiv, Kirovohrad and Rivne regions, 13 Shahed unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed.

