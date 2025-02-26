An enemy drone hits a residential building in Kyiv region, causing a fire

ukenru
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
05:54 PM • 42869 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 86056 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 114324 views

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 106660 views

Exclusive
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 149623 views

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth
February 27, 07:59 AM • 120179 views

Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: “Let Europe do it”
February 26, 05:49 PM • 135913 views

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal
February 26, 05:44 PM • 133993 views

Exclusive
Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure
February 26, 04:41 PM • 127707 views

Exclusive
Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work
February 26, 02:30 PM • 124684 views

More than 500 men who traveled abroad under ICIP letters did not return to Ukraine last year

February 27, 10:41 AM • 42352 views
Repeat MMC for partially fit: General Staff says over 1.5 mln people may pass through

February 27, 11:28 AM • 33086 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 119327 views
France proposes creating a European arms stockpile for potential aid to Ukraine

February 27, 11:59 AM • 46468 views
Winter will end with Cyclone Reiner: what weather to expect

February 27, 12:06 PM • 37022 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 114324 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 119327 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 149623 views
The IMF demanded transparency, but will get corruption risks: what is wrong with Hetmantsev's draft law on the DGF

Exclusive

February 26, 11:28 AM • 193021 views
Fossil Fuel Agreement with the United States: Where are the Negotiations at and What Will Ukraine Get

February 26, 10:54 AM • 193370 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 123627 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 125770 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 155502 views
Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

February 25, 02:34 PM • 135947 views
Spike the Owl became an Internet star after the tragedy

February 25, 12:49 PM • 143388 views
An enemy drone hits a residential building in Kyiv region, causing a fire

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 82035 views

a Russian drone hit a two-story residential building in the Bucha district, causing a fire. Also in the same area, a 19-year-old girl was injured in the attack and hospitalized with a head injury.

A Russian attack drone hit a residential building in the Bucha district of Kyiv region. A fire broke out at the scene of the incident. This was reported by KRMA, according to UNN.

As a result of an enemy attack, a two-story private house caught fire in the Bucha district. All operational services are already working at the scene to eliminate the consequences,

- the statement said.

It is also noted that a 19-year-old girl was injured in the same area as a result of the attack. She was diagnosed with a bruised head wound and hospitalized in a local hospital.

Image

The KRMA also emphasized that the attack by enemy UAVs continues and asked residents to stay in shelters until the danger is over.

Recall

On February 25 as a result of shelling in Obukhiv district of Kyiv, a 44-year-old woman was wounded and received a cut wound to her leg. A private house and outbuildings in Obukhiv and Fastiv districts were damaged.

Olga Rozgon

WarKyivKyiv region
khesa-shakhed-136Shahed-136
kyivKyiv

An enemy drone hits a residential building in Kyiv region, causing a fire | УНН