An enemy drone hits a residential building in Kyiv region, causing a fire

A Russian attack drone hit a residential building in the Bucha district of Kyiv region. A fire broke out at the scene of the incident. This was reported by KRMA, according to UNN.

As a result of an enemy attack, a two-story private house caught fire in the Bucha district. All operational services are already working at the scene to eliminate the consequences, - the statement said.

It is also noted that a 19-year-old girl was injured in the same area as a result of the attack. She was diagnosed with a bruised head wound and hospitalized in a local hospital.

The KRMA also emphasized that the attack by enemy UAVs continues and asked residents to stay in shelters until the danger is over.

Recall

On February 25 as a result of shelling in Obukhiv district of Kyiv, a 44-year-old woman was wounded and received a cut wound to her leg. A private house and outbuildings in Obukhiv and Fastiv districts were damaged.