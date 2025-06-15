An electric cable exploded in Lviv: part of Levandivka was left without electricity

An electric cable exploded on Subotivska Street in Lviv, as a result of which part of the Levandivka neighborhood was temporarily left without electricity. The Railway District Administration assures that there were no casualties. Lvivoblenergo brigades are already working on the site, and they promise to restore the light within an hour. This was reported by the Lviv City Council, reports UNN.

Details

An electric cable exploded on Subotivska Street. None of the residents were injured - reported in the Railway District Administration.

As added in the City Council, "due to the accident, part of Levandivka was temporarily left without light."

Lvivoblenergo reported that their "brigades left for the site. They stated that "work is ongoing, and electricity supply is promised to be restored in approximately one hour."

