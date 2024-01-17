An elderly man with a 2-year-old granddaughter died in a house fire in Lviv region

In the city of Sambir, Lviv region, an elderly man and his 2-year-old granddaughter died in a fire in a residential building. UNN reports this with reference to the State Emergency Service.

Details

The fire broke out the day before in a one-story, 3-apartment wooden residential building.

The rescuers saved a woman born in 1965 who was standing on the balcony and calling for help.

Unfortunately, the body of the owner of the apartment, born in 1962, and the body of his granddaughter, born in 2021, were found in the apartment - said the SES.

As noted, the grandfather allegedly tried to save the child by covering him.

