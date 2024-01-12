A fire broke out in a children's regional hospital in Kharkiv: three women and a child were rescued

A fire broke out in the Kharkiv Regional Children's Clinical Hospital. According to the State Emergency Service, firefighters rescued three women and a child from the smoke zone, UNN reports.

Details

Today, a fire broke out in a three-story building of the Regional Children's Clinical Hospital in Kharkiv. The fire occurred in the storeroom, which is 15 square meters in size.

Given the presence of a large number of children in the building, 11 operational units of the State Emergency Service were immediately dispatched to the scene.

Upon arrival of the first units, smoke was observed on the first floor. By this time, the staff of the medical facility had already evacuated 52 people to safety: 23 women and 29 children.

While conducting reconnaissance, firefighters rescued 3 more women and 1 child from the smoke zone. The fire was extinguished at 17:30.