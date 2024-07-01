An 8-year-old girl injured during the shelling of New York by Russian Federation in Donetsk region dies in hospital
An 8-year-old girl wounded during the Russian shelling of New York, Donetsk region, on June 28 died in hospital, bringing the total number of children killed in Ukraine as a result of Russia's armed aggression to 555 as of July 1, 2024.
More than 1975 children have suffered in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation. As of the morning of July 1, 2024, according to official information from juvenile prosecutors, 555 children were killed and more than 1420 were injured of varying severity
Children were most affected in the following regions: Donetsk - 550, Kharkiv - 400, Kherson - 154, Dnipropetrovs'k - 152, Kyiv - 130, Zaporizhzhia - 120.
According to prosecutors, over the past day, June 30:
- an 8-month-old baby is wounded in the shelling of Kharkiv;
- An 8-year-old girl who was injured on June 28 in the village of New York, Donetsk region, died in hospital.
