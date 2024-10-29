Ammonia leak from a tanker truck in Vinnytsia region: what is known about the incident
Kyiv • UNN
Ammonia leaked from a tanker truck near the village of Stavky, Vinnytsia region. Rescuers promptly eliminated the consequences of the incident, and there is no threat to the public.
On the morning of October 29, ammonia leaked from a tanker truck near the village of Stavky, Vinnytsia region. Rescuers have already eliminated the consequences of the leak, and there is no threat to human health. UNN reports this with reference to the State Emergency Service.
Around 9 a.m., an anhydrous ammonia leakage occurred from a tanker's shut-off valve near the village of Stavky in the Pishchanska community. Emergency responders quickly took measures to prevent the cloud from spreading, using sprayed water jets and pumping ammonia into an empty tank
According to the rescuers, the situation is under control and does not pose a threat to the lives and health of citizens.
A baby was killed in an accident in Volyn27.10.24, 15:59 • 26663 views