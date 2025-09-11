Amid intensified shelling, standard shelters in schools are insufficient – Deputy Minister of Education

Due to intensified Russian shelling of civilian infrastructure, the first priority for Ukraine is to create access to quality shelters in schools and educational institutions. This was stated by Deputy Minister of Education Yevhen Kudriavets during a press approach, as reported by UNN.

Details

When we talk about returning offline, and this year's data shows that more than 100,000 children will study in person from September 1st, compared to the previous academic year. But the first priority is the safety of children. Safety implies accessible shelters of appropriate quality and protection, not just the fact of their existence. - noted Kudriavets.

He added that a regular shelter is no longer enough, as the Russians are intensifying their aggressive actions. A comprehensive approach from the government, local authorities, and communities is needed to create an effective protection system for children.

We all see the insane increase in our enemy's aggression. He strikes at schools, educational institutions, healthcare facilities. The mere fact of having the simplest shelter is no longer enough to create a safe space. Joint work of the state, local self-government bodies, which own schools, and the community, and parents is necessary to ensure the safety of children. - explained the Deputy Minister.

Yevhen Kudriavets added that today the government is working on creating underground schools and providing the necessary infrastructure.

The government is investing in the creation of underground schools, providing infrastructure, so that today more children can attend in-person education. - added Kudriavets.

Addition

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced that the future state budget project will allocate 119 billion hryvnias to support the education sector.