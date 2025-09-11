Amid intensified shelling, standard shelters in schools are insufficient – Deputy Minister of Education

$41.120.13
Anniversary of the 9/11 attacks: what was the largest terrorist attack in human history
September 10, 03:04 PM
Will the European Union abandon Russian gas under US pressure: an expert explains
September 10, 01:48 PM
Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibility
September 10, 01:15 PM
Trump demands death penalty for killer of Ukrainian Iryna Zarutska
September 10, 12:25 PM
A criminal case will be opened against the suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, if the official investigation reveals elements of a crime in his actions - lawyer
September 10, 12:10 PM
NATO activates Article 4 after Russian drone attack on Poland
September 10, 10:41 AM
Accessibility Strategy: How Pharmacy Private Labels Reduce Drug Prices and Develop the Market
September 10, 08:44 AM
World leaders reacted harshly to the Russian drone attack on Ukraine and the violation of Polish airspace
September 10, 08:33 AM
Russian drones crossed the Polish border: expert predicts a new wave of IPSO from Russia
September 10, 07:09 AM
"No grounds for panic" - Tusk on Russian drones in Poland
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

He was against aid to Ukraine, called for giving Crimea to Russia, and criticized Zelenskyy: what is Charlie Kirk known for? September 10, 09:47 PM
Ukraine expands list of cases for war damage compensation September 10, 10:00 PM
ATESH agents attacked an air defense plant in Tula (video) 01:25 AM
All educators will annually receive a reward for diligent work - Svyrydenko 01:44 AM
Merz on Russian drone invasion of Poland: deliberate provocation by the Kremlin 03:46 AM
Anniversary of the 9/11 attacks: what was the largest terrorist attack in human history 05:01 AM
"They just pulled the plug on us": Concordia co-founder Yulia Sosedka told how the National Bank decided to withdraw the bank from the market September 10, 09:29 AM
Amid intensified shelling, standard shelters in schools are insufficient – Deputy Minister of Education

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30 views

The Deputy Minister of Education stated that standard shelters are insufficient due to intensified shelling. The government is working on creating underground schools and ensuring infrastructure.

Amid intensified shelling, standard shelters in schools are insufficient – Deputy Minister of Education

Due to intensified Russian shelling of civilian infrastructure, the first priority for Ukraine is to create access to quality shelters in schools and educational institutions. This was stated by Deputy Minister of Education Yevhen Kudriavets during a press approach, as reported by UNN.

Details

When we talk about returning offline, and this year's data shows that more than 100,000 children will study in person from September 1st, compared to the previous academic year. But the first priority is the safety of children. Safety implies accessible shelters of appropriate quality and protection, not just the fact of their existence.

- noted Kudriavets.

He added that a regular shelter is no longer enough, as the Russians are intensifying their aggressive actions. A comprehensive approach from the government, local authorities, and communities is needed to create an effective protection system for children.

We all see the insane increase in our enemy's aggression. He strikes at schools, educational institutions, healthcare facilities. The mere fact of having the simplest shelter is no longer enough to create a safe space. Joint work of the state, local self-government bodies, which own schools, and the community, and parents is necessary to ensure the safety of children.

- explained the Deputy Minister.

Yevhen Kudriavets added that today the government is working on creating underground schools and providing the necessary infrastructure.

The government is investing in the creation of underground schools, providing infrastructure, so that today more children can attend in-person education.

- added Kudriavets.

Addition

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced that the future state budget project will allocate 119 billion hryvnias to support the education sector.

We will focus on financing specific areas, such as education. 119 billion hryvnias will be allocated for it - from building shelters in schools to free meals.

- noted Svyrydenko.

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyEducation
Ukraine