AMCU fined pharmaceutical distributors over UAH 4 billion

The Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine found the companies "BaDM" and "Optima-Pharm, LTD" guilty of anti-competitive concerted actions in the pharmaceutical market. According to the AMCU, from 2020 to 2023, the companies simultaneously or with minimal intervals increased prices for popular drugs, including Spazmalgon, Evkazolin Aqua, and Bifren, without transparent justification of their pricing policy. This is stated in the AMCU's announcement, as reported by UNN.

Details

"Today, July 31, 2025, the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine adopted a decision recognizing the actions of BaDM LLC and the joint Ukrainian-Estonian enterprise in the form of Optima-Pharm, LTD LLC as a violation of the legislation on the protection of economic competition, as provided for by paragraph 1 of Article 50 and part three of Article 6 of the Law of Ukraine 'On the Protection of Economic Competition'," the statement reads.

It is noted that in July, the AMCU completed the consideration of the said case regarding the business entities engaged in wholesale sales of medicines, BaDM LLC and SP Optima-Pharm, LTD LLC, which committed violations of the legislation on the protection of economic competition in the form of anti-competitive concerted actions.

The evidence collected in the case established that the companies, from March 2020 to December 2023, engaged in similar behavior, which consisted of setting identical and/or similar selling prices for medicines, including Spazmalgon, Evkazolin Aqua, Bifren, Movinaza, Neuroxon, in significant volumes (more than 35% of the sales volume of the respective drug by each entity) and changed prices for such medicines simultaneously or with an interval of several days. - added the AMCU.

The Committee emphasized that a comprehensive analysis of the distributors' pricing was conducted, which showed that neither BaDM LLC nor SP Optima-Pharm, LTD LLC had clear and transparent mechanisms, pricing approaches, and formation of supply and sales markups when carrying out operations for the sale of goods.

"The markup was set by them not based on the justification of costs associated with their business activities, but at a level that allows setting identical and/or similar selling prices for medicines, which cannot be explained otherwise than by the concerted pricing behavior of these companies," the AMCU added.

Recall

