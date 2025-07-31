AMCU fined pharmaceutical distributors over UAH 4 billion

$41.770.02
Exclusive
July 31, 01:18 PM • 25375 views
Synchronicity of Kuzminykh's and "Darnytsia's" statements: lawyer explained whether this could be grounds for examination and investigation
Exclusive
July 31, 12:18 PM • 42750 views
Excise tax on sweet carbonated drinks: when parliament might consider the bill and whether it will do so at all
July 31, 12:07 PM • 121957 views
Zelenskyy signed the law on NABU and SAPO
July 31, 10:55 AM • 66301 views
Rada increased defense spending
July 31, 10:17 AM • 71670 views
The Rada restored the powers of NABU and SAP with the presidential bill
Exclusive
July 31, 07:35 AM • 69343 views
Another disinformation: Khortytsia OSGT spokesperson on Russia's statement regarding the capture of Chasiv Yar
Exclusive
July 30, 03:21 PM • 238774 views
Aviation is a Constant of the Ukrainian Dream: Roman Mileshko on the Challenges and Prospects of a Strategic Industry in Wartime
Exclusive
July 30, 03:01 PM • 275658 views
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
Exclusive
July 30, 01:30 PM • 113482 views
Pharmaceutical giants increase advertising budgets: why does this harm Ukrainians?
July 30, 09:57 AM • 97606 views
"Contract 18-24" launched for drone operators for two years: details
EU Commissioner Kos reacted to the adoption of the NABU and SAP bill
Russian attack on Kyiv on July 31: 135 injured, including 12 children
Almost 24,000 tons of harvest transferred to Russia: a deputy from OPZZh who cooperated with the occupiers was exposed
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release date
The US had a conversation with the Kremlin this week regarding peace in Ukraine, but without results - Rubio
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release date
Reputational Irresponsibility: MP Kuzminykh, Accused of Bribery, Undermines Ukraine's Image
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Andriy Sybiha
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Ukraine
United States
France
Donetsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
DiCaprio received permission to build an eco-hotel in Israel, but not without a "portion" of criticism
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release date
Taron Egerton on the role of James Bond: "I don't think I'm a good choice"
Trump "seriously considering" pardoning rapper "Diddy" before sentencing - Media
Eddie Murphy confirmed participation in the "Shrek" spin-off dedicated to Donkey: what is known
AMCU fined pharmaceutical distributors over UAH 4 billion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 118 views

The Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine found the companies "BaDM" and "Optima-Pharm, LTD" guilty of anti-competitive concerted actions in the pharmaceutical market. The companies simultaneously raised prices for popular drugs without justification during 2020–2023.

AMCU fined pharmaceutical distributors over UAH 4 billion

The Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine found the companies "BaDM" and "Optima-Pharm, LTD" guilty of anti-competitive concerted actions in the pharmaceutical market. According to the AMCU, from 2020 to 2023, the companies simultaneously or with minimal intervals increased prices for popular drugs, including Spazmalgon, Evkazolin Aqua, and Bifren, without transparent justification of their pricing policy. This is stated in the AMCU's announcement, as reported by UNN.

Details

"Today, July 31, 2025, the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine adopted a decision recognizing the actions of BaDM LLC and the joint Ukrainian-Estonian enterprise in the form of Optima-Pharm, LTD LLC as a violation of the legislation on the protection of economic competition, as provided for by paragraph 1 of Article 50 and part three of Article 6 of the Law of Ukraine 'On the Protection of Economic Competition'," the statement reads.

It is noted that in July, the AMCU completed the consideration of the said case regarding the business entities engaged in wholesale sales of medicines, BaDM LLC and SP Optima-Pharm, LTD LLC, which committed violations of the legislation on the protection of economic competition in the form of anti-competitive concerted actions.

The evidence collected in the case established that the companies, from March 2020 to December 2023, engaged in similar behavior, which consisted of setting identical and/or similar selling prices for medicines, including Spazmalgon, Evkazolin Aqua, Bifren, Movinaza, Neuroxon, in significant volumes (more than 35% of the sales volume of the respective drug by each entity) and changed prices for such medicines simultaneously or with an interval of several days.

- added the AMCU.

The Committee emphasized that a comprehensive analysis of the distributors' pricing was conducted, which showed that neither BaDM LLC nor SP Optima-Pharm, LTD LLC had clear and transparent mechanisms, pricing approaches, and formation of supply and sales markups when carrying out operations for the sale of goods.

"The markup was set by them not based on the justification of costs associated with their business activities, but at a level that allows setting identical and/or similar selling prices for medicines, which cannot be explained otherwise than by the concerted pricing behavior of these companies," the AMCU added.

Recall

In Ukraine, the legality of the decisions of the Medical and Social Expert Commissions (MSEC) regarding the establishment of disability for officials of state bodies continues to be checked. Currently, 795 decisions regarding these officials have already been canceled.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

EconomyHealth
Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine
Ukraine